NWADG PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Shirey, Herrell lead teams to road wins

Farmington's ability to string together points is a primary reason it is 21-1 on the season.
The Gravette Lady Lions were trying to stay close on Friday, but the Lady Cardinals went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat them 63-43.
NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
January 9, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.
