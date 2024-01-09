NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

NWADG PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Shirey, Herrell lead teams to road wins

January 9, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

by Rick Fires

George Herrell Fort Smith Southside

Farmington's ability to string together points is a primary reason it is 21-1 on the season.

The Gravette Lady Lions were trying to stay close on Friday, but the Lady Cardinals went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat them 63-43.