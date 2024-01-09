Post Holiday Indoor Plants

Whenever I take all my holiday decorations down, the house feels a bit naked for a while. To make sure I still have some color, I try to keep my poinsettias thriving,





and I add a few other flowering plants for winter interest. I have had kalanchoe since Thanksgiving





and while one has finished blooming, the other is going strong. To encourage my non-blooming plant to bloom again, I am moving it to a spare bedroom, which gets no artificial lights at night. I cut back the spent blooms, and hopefully if it is exposed to long nights and short days, I will get some more flowers.

I also have a pot of paperwhite narcissus in full bloom.





A friend gifted me the sprouted bulbs several weeks ago. I simply turned them weekly and watered and I have flowering plants now. Turning helps to prevent them from leaning and falling over. Once they are finished, I will toss the plant. Forced bulbs can be made to rebloom over time, but it is not easy and new ones are not hard to come by, nor overly expensive, so why waste time? I have the same opinion about poinsettias. Enjoy them as long as you can, then buy new one’s next year.

Another plant I have had since Halloween is an anthurium. It still has color on it, and looks great. Anthurium plants are wild in Hawaii and thrive in shady gardens there, but indoors they need bright indirect light. The showy, colorful part is called a spathe and can retain its color for months. They come in a variety of colors including red, pink, orange, white and mottled.

I also have a couple of amaryllis bulbs. I would prefer to grow the ones potted in soil, but for a plant demo last month, I bought a waxed bulb. It has been interesting to watch it grow, since there is no watering or care. I turn it periodically, but it hasn’t grown overly tall. It is just beginning to open. I am not a fan of waxed bulbs, unless you just want a one-season plant. The waxing process can damage the bulb-long term, but it you wanted to try, after flowering, you could remove the wax and pot it up, or just throw it away and buy a new one. The wax would prevent rooting or long-term health.