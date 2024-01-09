Road wins highlight openers





FAYETTEVILLE -- Road wins were the theme of opening day in SEC play as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and LSU all took big steps with wins away from home on Saturday.

LSU dropped the biggest shocker with its win in College Station, Texas, over a Texas A&M team picked to finish second in the conference. The Tigers had the worst league record last year at 2-16, but Coach Matt McMahon's club flexed their physicality with a convincing 68-53 win over the Aggies.

No. 25 Auburn not only upset Arkansas, but delivered the Hogs their largest home loss ever at Walton Arena with an 83-51 rout in which the Tigers finished on a 30-10 run over the final 12 minutes.

Georgia, which was 6-12 in SEC play last season, put a 75-68 surprise on Missouri, which earned its first SEC Tournament bye last year with an 11-7 conference run under rookie Coach Dennis Gates.

Road wins by Alabama and Kentucky were not as surprising.

The Crimson Tide, which swept the SEC regular season and tournament titles last season, survived 78-75 at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gym. Kentucky outlasted Florida 87-85 at Exactech Arena behind a 50-point second half.

Alabama went 9-3 in all road games last season, its losses coming at Oklahoma (93-69 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge), Tennessee (68-59) and Texas A&M (67-61).

Kentucky was 6-4 in all road games in 2022-23.

Nine in

Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com sees nine SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament based on his latest projection released on Friday.

If that takes places, it'll be a record breaker for the SEC, which maxed out at eight teams in the NCAA field in 2018 and 2023.

Lunardi projected both Kentucky and Tennessee as 2 seeds, Auburn as a 5 seed, Alabama as a 6 seed, Ole Miss and Texas A&M as 7 seeds, Mississippi State as a 10 seed and Florida and South Carolina as 11 seeds.

Reverse script

LSU snapped a 13-game road losing streak with its 68-53 win at Texas A&M on Saturday by beating the Aggies at their own game: Offensive rebounding.

The Tigers had 14 offensive rebounds to 13 by the Aggies, who entered the game No. 1 in the nation in offensive rebound rate at 46%. LSU won the overall rebounding battle 46-40.

"We got beat at what we have done this year in beating people," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. "The recipe they followed is the recipe we have followed. We didn't obviously tonight."

The Tigers outscored the Aggies 38-21 in the second half, the first time LSU has out-pointed a road opponent in the second half by 17-plus points since doing the same in a 77-64 win at Auburn on Feb. 26, 2005.

LSU snapped Texas A&M's 12-game home winning streak in SEC play, the second-longest in school history behind the 21 straight by Coach Bob Rogers' Aggies in Southwest Conference play from 1960-63.

The last road victory for LSU, which has won five of its last six SEC openers, also came at Texas A&M in a 77-68 decision on Feb. 8, 2022.

"I hope that it's cleansing for us," Williams said. "We hadn't lost a conference game here for a long time. They hadn't won a conference game on the road in a long time. ... Now we may be playing the best team in the league [Auburn] in 48 hours."

Matchups

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said one of the reasons the Tigers might have beaten Arkansas does not apply to tonight's SEC home opener against Texas A&M.

"It's also about matchups and for whatever reason we matched up well against Arkansas," Pearl said. "We play Texas A&M on Tuesday at home. We haven't beaten them in the last three times. That's been a tough matchup for us."

The Aggies notched a two-game sweep over Auburn last year, winning 79-63 at the Tigers' Neville Arena on Jan. 25 and 83-78 at their Reed Arena on Feb. 7.

The teams played twice in 2022 as well, with Texas A&M scoring a 67-62 decision at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., after the Tigers won 75-58 at home on Feb. 12.

'Cats over Gators

Kentucky beat Florida for the sixth consecutive time at Exactech Arena on Saturday to continue its long-standing domination in the series.

The Wildcats (11-2) improved to 110-41 all time against Florida with a 87-85 win, its fifth in a row in the series.

Kentucky improved to 70-20 in SEC openers, including 12-3 under Coach John Calipari, who is now 25-9 against the Gators.

The Wildcats, the nation's No. 3 scoring team with 90.8 points per game, have scored 80-plus points in all but one game, an 80-73 loss to North Carolina-Wilmington.

Bulldog surge

No SEC team benefitted more from its experience in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge than Georgia.

The Bulldogs recovered from a 17-point deficit with less than 7 minutes remaining to nip Florida State 68-66 on Justin Hill's jumper with 1 second remaining.

"For us to come in here and get that one the way we did speaks volumes about the resiliency, mental toughness, the resolve, the connectivity of a team with nine new players," Georgia Coach Mike White said that day. "It was a huge win for us."

Beating the Seminoles was the second of nine wins in a row for the Bulldogs, who will host Arkansas at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs' 75-68 win Saturday at Missouri gave them their first back-to-back 1-0 starts in league play since the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.

Not Vandy boys

Former Vanderbilt standouts Jordan Wright and Myles Stute had big SEC openers for other schools on Saturday.

Wright had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th career double-double to help LSU upset Texas A&M 68-53 on the road.

The 6-6, 230-pound Wright, a native of Waggaman, La., played four seasons at Vanderbilt, ranking third on last year's team with 10.6 points per game after contributing 12.3 points as a junior and 8.7 points as a sophomore.

"I've been a Tiger fan all my life," Wright told the SEC Network on Saturday. "When this opportunity came up, I couldn't wait to get back home."

Stute scored 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting and contributed 6 rebounds in 29 minutes in South Carolina's win over Mississippi State.

CLA spark

South Carolina opened league play with a 68-62 win over Mississippi State, extending its home winning streak at Colonial Life Arena to 10 games.

The Gamecocks won their SEC opener for the first time since a 78-54 victory over Texas A&M on Jan. 6, 2021, and improved beat the Bulldogs in a league opener for the first time in four tries.

South Carolina is 13-1 for the sixth time in school history and the third as an SEC team, joining the 2003-04 and the 2015-16 squads.

Top players

South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson, LSU guard Jordan Wright and Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw split up SEC player of the week honors on Monday.

Bradshaw was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office after the 7-1 forward from Rahway, N.J., had 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot in a win at Florida. Bradshaw scored all his points in the final 9:05, including a three-point shot that gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 79-76 with 1:27 left.

Johnson, a junior from Cleveland, Ohio, had 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal and made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 7 seconds to ice the Gamecocks' 68-62 win over Mississippi State. Wright had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Texas A&M.

Tip-ins

Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Zakai Zeigler (17 points, 10 assists) both had double-doubles in a 90-64 win over Ole Miss.

SEC leading scorer Mark Sears of Alabama, who is averaging 19.3 points per game, has scored in double figures in all 14 games

Missouri guard Sean East reached exactly 1,000 career points with 18 in the Tigers' loss to Georgia on Saturday, joining teammates Nick Honor, Noah Carter and John Tonje as 1,000-point scorers.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats is 4-1 in season openers, 10-0 in games played in Nashville, Tenn., and 4-0 at Vanderbilt.



