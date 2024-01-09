Rogers plans overnight closing of Bellview Road section as part of JB Hunt Drive project

ROGERS -- The city will close a portion of Bellview Road on Wednesday night as part of work on the JB Hunt Drive Improvements Project.

The road will be closed at 28th Place, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday and ending around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to an email from the city. The road closing is scheduled to take one day with the work occurring at night.

The email says the closing will allow a contractor to install a 16-inch encasement for a water line under the road.

A detour will route motorists to Pleasant Grove Road via South 28th Place and Southern Hills Boulevard, according to the email.

The JB Hunt Drive Improvements Project aims to support future development west of the Interstate 49 corridor, ease traffic congestion and establish connectivity between Whitaker Parkway and Bellview Road, according to the city's website.