Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Allison Jackson, 20, of 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot G 15, in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor. Jackson was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Centerton

Daniel Williams, 43, of 440 Carlson St. in Centerton was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Williams was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Carlos Williams, 21, of 1233 N. Boxley Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, distribution of controlled substances near certain facilities and driving while intoxicated, drugs. Williams was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,730 bond.

Johnson

Brandi Miller, 46, of 1432 Farmers Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, introducing a controlled substance into the body of another and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $4,840 bond.

Tontitown

Aaron Hancock, 31, of 507 Mountain View Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and financial identity fraud. Hancock was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $14,623 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brandon Massey, 36, of 150 Alexandria Loop in Elkins, was arrested Sunday in connection with hindering apprehension, obstruction of governmental operations, financial identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation. Massey was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.