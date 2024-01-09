State sports brief

BASKETBALL

UCA's Upshaw, Anderson selected as Newcomers of the Week

The University of Central Arkansas basketball programs each took home a weekly award from the ASUN Monday.

Jade Upshaw, an Arkansas State University transfer, recorded the first double-double of her career Jan. 6 in the Sugar Bears' (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) conference opener against North Alabama with 13 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-62 victory.

Freshman Tucker Anderson, a Bentonville West graduate, averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 blocks in two wins last week for the Bears (5-12) over Champion Christian 120-54 and North Alabama 84-81.