Alabama county set to sell $2.3B in bonds to cover debt

Investors in the municipal-bond market likely know about Jefferson County, Ala.

Home to the city of Birmingham, the county earned the dubious distinction of being the biggest U.S. municipal borrower to go bankrupt when it entered court protection in 2011. Now, armed with an investment-grade credit rating, it's selling $2.3 billion of bonds to refinance the debt that helped get the county out of bankruptcy.

The sale represents the latest chapter in the county's turnaround, and will test investor demand with what is poised to be one of the biggest deals of the year in the $4 trillion U.S. state and local debt market.

"We expect this will be one of the larger tax-exempt issues sold in 2024, and a rather unique investment opportunity," said Mike Dunn, managing director of public finance at Stifel Financial Corp., the co-manager on the deal, in an email.

Jefferson County, with a current population of about 665,000, was pushed into bankruptcy by the chaos of the financial crisis. After running up debt to rebuild its sewer system, the county sought to hold down costs -- and rate increases on consumers -- by refinancing into floating rate-debt overlaid with derivatives that were supposed to guard against the risk of rising interest rates. But the strategy backfired during the crisis, hitting it with surging debt bills it couldn't afford to pay.

The county sold new bonds in 2013 as part of its restructuring and the sewer system's finances have turned around since then, bond documents noted. The county raised sewer rates about 76% from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2022, and continues to impose annual rate increases.

"This is one of the premiere credit improvement stories in the muni market over the last 10 years or so," said Matt Adams, a Birmingham-based managing director for Raymond James, which is the bookrunner for the sale.

Stifel's Dunn said that the refinancing of the 2013 debt was always part of the "long-term plan" for the county as it came out of bankruptcy. "The savings offered by the refunding are very significant," Dunn said.

The 2013 sewer warrants priced to yield 6.85% in 30 years, over 2.7 percentage points higher than AAA rated bonds at the time.

Along with its improved finances, the county will benefit from the recent steep slide in U.S. yields, as more investors expect Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Such opportunistic debt sales went away in 2022 and for much of 2023 as borrowing costs stayed high, but they're now making a comeback.

The sale, set to price today, has a BBB+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Analysts there noted the county's "stable operating and financial history" since emerging from bankruptcy, according to an October report. The system also faces over $1 billion of capital needs over the next decade, S&P analysts noted. They said the sewer system needs to fund that without the sale of more debt.

Pat Luby, a senior municipal strategist at CreditSights, said the deal could struggle to garner demand from managers of separately-managed accounts, which cater to retail investors. "Some of their clients may be uncomfortable owning Jefferson County due to the history," he said.

Mutual funds could make up the core buyers of the deal. Chad Farrington, a portfolio manager at DWS Investment Management, noted the funds are sitting on cash piles. Mutual funds have seen fund flows improve recently, he said. He said it also helps that the deal will not add to Jefferson County's debt load.

Last month, Jefferson County officials removed Citigroup Inc. from the transaction after the bank announced it would shutter its public finance unit. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said the county was comfortable with the financing team in place.

"We have worked to improve our credit rating, implemented enhanced accounting controls, and upgraded the performance and infrastructure of our sewer system," he said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by William Selway of Bloomberg News.