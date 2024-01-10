2 Arkansas basketball signees nominated for McDonald’s game

Two Arkansas basketball signees have been nominated for the McDonald’s All American Game, which will be played April 2 at Toyota Center in Houston.

Jalen Shelley and Isaiah Elohim are in consideration to be among 24 seniors selected to play in the prestigious event.

Shelley, 6-9 and 185 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., is the No. 14 small forward and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to ESPN.

He signed with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Houston, Colorado, Louisville, Marquette, Texas A&M, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and others.

Shelley, who officially visited Arkansas and Louisville, is the No. 10 small forward and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to On3.com’s industry rankings.

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as a junior and led Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas, to a state championship prior to transferring to Link Academy.

Elohim, 6-5 and 205, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, signed with the Razorbacks over offers from Kansas, Villanova, Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and other programs.

He averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior. On3.com’s industry ranking lists him the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 5 recruit from California.

Elohim was rated a 5-star recruit, the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 2 small forward going into his junior season. A knee injury limited his playing time that year.