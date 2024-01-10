Austin’s doctors reveal his diagnosis





WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer, and his recent secretive hospitalization was for surgery and later to treat a urinary tract infection related to that operation, his doctors said Tuesday.

The cancer revelation answers the main question about Austin's hospitalization, which has now lasted eight days. But it may only add to questions of accountability since President Joe Biden only learned about the cancer diagnosis Tuesday, even though it was made about a month ago.

"Nobody at the White House knew that Secretary Austin had prostate cancer until this morning," said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman. "And the president was informed immediately after."

Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer. He developed the infection a week later.

According to the doctors, the cancer was detected when Austin had a regular screening in early December. They said he "underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure" and went home the next day. But on Jan. 1, he reported nausea and severe abdominal, hip and leg pain as a result of the infection.

They said his prostate cancer was detected early and that his prognosis is excellent.

In another development, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith had open-heart surgery Monday, and he is expected to return to full duty as the service's leader, the Corps said in a statement.

Smith suffered cardiac arrest near his home at Marine Barracks Washington on Oct. 29 and was hospitalized. He had been confirmed as the new commandant on Sept. 21. The assistant commandant, Gen. Christopher Mahoney, has been serving as the acting head of the Marine Corps since Smith's hospitalization.

The Marines said Smith underwent successful surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, which was the cause of his cardiac arrest. No date was given for his return.

"He is in good condition and continues to recover at the hospital among family members and his doctors," the statement said. "Following his rehabilitation, Gen. Smith will return to full duty status as commandant."

Smith's cardiac arrest came just two days after he'd talked about the stress of having to do the top two high-level jobs for the service because Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville had blocked hundreds of military promotions and nominations for months.

DELAY QUESTIONED

Austin's cancer revelation comes after days of persistent questions about his hospitalization and the delays in notifying key leaders, and it raises more questions about the transparency and truthfulness of the Defense Department, which for the past four days said he was initially at Walter Reed for an "elective medical procedure" and not prostate surgery.

Asked about that choice of wording, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a briefing Tuesday that it was developed in consultation with Austin's doctors.

When pressed on the delays in public notification, Ryder said, "Despite the frequency of prostate cancer, discussions about screening, treatment and support are often deeply personal and private ones." It was still not clear Tuesday how this will affect Austin's job, travel or other public engagements going forward. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is expected to take on some of his day-to-day duties as he recovers.





The lack of transparency about Austin's hospitalization -- including the failure to tell Biden and other top officials about it or the reason for it for days -- has triggered sharp criticism.

Austin spoke with Biden on Saturday, the same day he issued a public statement saying he recognized that he could have done a better job ensuring that the public was informed about his hospitalization, and said "I commit to doing better." He did not, however, tell the president in that phone call that he had cancer.

Several Republican lawmakers said Austin should be ousted. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, launched a formal inquiry into the situation, and earlier Tuesday, the White House chief of staff ordered Cabinet members to notify his office if they ever can't perform their duties.

Dr. John Maddox, trauma medical director, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, director of the Center for Prostate Disease at Walter Reed, provided the first details of Austin's prognosis in a statement put out by the Pentagon. They said he was under anesthesia during the initial surgery, and when he went to intensive care on Jan. 2, the infection had triggered an intestinal backup and his stomach had to be drained with a tube in his nose.

COMPLICATION

Medical experts said it's likely Austin had urine leak into his abdomen, a rare complication of prostate surgery, and that led to a bowel problem.

"All of this is temporary and reverses relatively quickly," said Dr. Benjamin Davies, a professor of urology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

"We anticipate a full recovery, although this can be a slow process," Maddox said. They noted that prostate cancer is the most common cancer among American men and it affects 1 in every 8 men -- and 1 in every 6 African American men -- during their lifetime.

The doctors said Austin underwent a surgical procedure called a prostatectomy. That is a common procedure to remove all or part of the prostate gland and is often used to treat prostate cancer but is not the only option. Some men and their doctors choose radiation treatment or actively monitoring the disease, which involves watching it closely but no immediate treatment.

Prostate surgery can be done with small incisions and the aid of a tiny camera. It's not minor surgery, experts said, but "it's not as big a deal as it once was," said Dr. David Penson, who chairs Vanderbilt University's urology department. "It's not all that different than, say, having your gallbladder removed with a laparoscope."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is mounting a policy review and the Pentagon has also begun its own review.

Chief of Staff Jeff Zients sent a memo to Cabinet secretaries directing them to send the White House by Friday any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication.

A Pentagon spokesman blamed the communication lapse on a key staff member being out sick with the flu.

"Agencies should ensure that delegations are issued when a Cabinet member is traveling to areas with limited or no access to communication, undergoing hospitalization or a medical procedure requiring general anesthesia or otherwise in a circumstance when he or she may be unreachable," Zients said in the memo. He also directed agencies to document when any such transfer of authority occurs and that the person serving in the acting role promptly establish contact with relevant White House staff.

During Austin's two hospitalizations, he transferred some of his authorities to Hicks, but she was not told why. The White House was not informed that Austin was in the hospital until Jan. 4, and the public and Congress didn't learn of it until a day later.

The Pentagon issued a memo Monday on its internal review and broadened the circle of leaders who would be informed of any delegation of authorities by the defense secretary to ensure that in the future, "proper and timely notification has been made to the president and White House and, as appropriate, the United States Congress and the American public."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press.

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting about Israel's military operation in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023. The White House chief of staff on Tuesday ordered Cabinet members or secretaries to notify his office if they ever can't perform their duties, as the Biden administration, reeling from learning of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's surprise illness last week, mounts a policy review. (AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)





