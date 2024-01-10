BOYS BASKETBALL: Fayetteville uses fast start to blitz Bentonville West

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Fayetteville Bulldogs Senior Jadyn Haney (5) laysup during the Bentonville West at Fayetteville boys basketball game at Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville High School, January 9, 2024, Fayetteville, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Another game, another fast start for the Fayetteville Bulldogs.

Fayetteville grabbed an 18-point lead in the first half and defeated Bentonville West 53-36 on Tuesday night in 6A-West Conference boys action at Bulldog Arena.

The