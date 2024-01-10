CEO of eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock, Cherie Labat, has passed away after an illness, school system leaders said

Cherie Labat, selected in May 2023 to be chief executive officer of eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock, has passed away after an illness, school system leaders said Wednesday morning.

Mark Milhollen, the system's retired chief financial officer, will be the interim chief executive officer, a role he held prior to Labat taking the job.

"We are all saddened and shocked," Jess Askew, a member of the system's board of directors, said about Labat at the conclusion of a meeting to select an interim executive." She was a wonderful person."

Labat succeeded John Bacon as the head of the five-campus charter school system that serves about 3,000 students. Bacon retired in late 2022.

It was during Labat's tenure in the eStem system that the high school announced in August that it would continue to offer and teach the pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies as an elective credit despite the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education decision to remove the course from its course code listing.

"Students who pass the class and take the exam "will be awarded eStem High School's first Medal of Historical Pursuit and Valor (Medallia Historicae Studii Virtutis)," a letter to eStem Public Charter High School parents stated at the time. "The medal can be worn during graduation as part of a student's regalia."

Labat came to Arkansas from the University of Southern Mississippi where she served as the cybersecurity coordinator for the Mississippi Cyber Defense Initiative at the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg. She spent the majority of her career in Mississippi.

She was previously superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District from 2018 to 2022; the assistant superintendent, principal and assistant principal of the Bay Waveland School District from 2006 to 2016; the assistant dean and career and technical director of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pass Christian and Long Beach High School from 2003-2006; teacher at the Hancock County and Biloxi School District from 1999-2003; and literacy coach and program coordinator at the University of Mississippi from 1997-1999.

She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master's degree in higher education and student personnel from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Jackson State University.