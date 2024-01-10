Marriages

Johnathan Daniel, 44, of Fordyce and Kimberlee Johnson, 43, of Little Rock.

Wilfredo Rodriguez Alvarado, 46, and Rosa Lopez Flores, 59, both of Little Rock.

Myles Warren, 25, and Alonna Turner, 24, both of Little Rock.

Othoniel Ortega, 26, and Camila Diaz De Leon Castillo, 22, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Sutter, 27, and Madison Stephens, 24, both of Little Rock.

Rufino Lozano, 18, and Jaymi Hutchinson, 19, both of Maumelle.

Juan Reynoso Castillo, 26, and Odalis Garcia, 19, both of Little Rock.

Victor Rodriguez, 22, of Jacksonville and Ariel Delaney, 27, of Park Hills, Mo.

Irnael Sacol Paiz, 44, of Little Rock and Sandra Juarez Morales, 46, of Mabelvale.

Justin Hudgens, 23, and Emilee Witt, 23, both of Caruthersville, Mo.

Divorces

FILED

24-65. Natasha Atkins v. McKinley Miguel Eraze.

24-67. Elayna Starks v. Artis Starks.

24-68. William Limbaugh v. Larry Limbaugh.

24-69. Arthur Kodua v. Anastasia Casey.

24-71. Tina Wesley v. Johnnie Wesley III.

24-73. Kotrese Jones v. Corey Jones.

24.74. Stephanie Atkins v. Sirmarcus Crudup.

24-76. Stephen Walker v. Rebecca Hernandez.

GRANTED

23-365. Michael Burress v. Vedra Wright-Burress.

23-1785. Yolanda Patterson v. Gerone Patterson.

23-1812. Erik Nielsen v. Chelsey Nielsen.