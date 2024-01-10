Entergy offers tips to save energy during the winter

LITTLE ROCK – Winter has arrived here in the Natural State, kicking heaters and energy consumption into high gear. Entergy Arkansas wants customers to stay warm while managing their energy usage and costs, offering these helpful hints to make your home more energy efficient.

Heating costs can account for more than 50 percent of a customer's monthly energy usage. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when the temperatures drop, take these free or low-cost steps to remain comfortable and save energy and money on your utility bills.

Prepare for winter weather

Keep heating costs low all season long by taking these tips to improve your home's energy efficiency:

Seal air leaks: Use caulk or weatherstripping around doors, windows and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside.

Adjust the thermostat: Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months, and dress in layers to stay warm. Each degree above 68 can increase your energy bill by about 3%.

Conserve hot water: Set your hot water heater's thermostat to 120 degrees, or the medium setting. Wrap electric water heaters with water heater blankets, which can be found at home improvement stores.

Keep doors and windows closed: Constant traffic will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at a set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way: Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Replace air filters: Dirty filters make your heating system work harder. Replace them according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Use sunlight to your advantage: During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

We also offer free comprehensive residential energy audits and rebates to help reduce the upfront cost of installing energy-efficient equipment. Visit entergy.com/energyefficiency for more information.