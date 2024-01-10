Fast start helps lift Maumelle to victory

5A-CENTRAL BOYS

MAUMELLE 65, LR PARKVIEW 60

Riding the momentum from a strong opening quarter, the Maumelle Hornets held on for a 65-60 victory over the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Tuesday night at Charles Ripley Arena in Little Rock.

The Hornets led 21-10 to start the second quarter. Parkview, which led briefly at 2-0, never regained the lead but was able to get even in the second half and were within a shot of a tie several times.

With 44.3 seconds left, Parkview (8-8, 3-1 5A-Central) trailed 61-60 and Hornet sophomore Jacob Lanier was at the line shooting two free throws. He missed both, but Malik McGuire grabbed the offensive rebound and the Hornets (9-8, 4-1) reset their offense. The 6-7 McGuire wound up with a stickback with 18.1 seconds left and added a free throw for a 64-60 lead.

After Parkview missed a three-point attempt, McGuire, who had all 12 of his points in the second half, grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He converted a final free throw with 4.6 seconds left.

"Any time you can come over here and get a win, that is a big deal,'' Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "That is what we talked about before the game. We have played a lot of showcases and tournament and neutral site stuff, and we have not had any real on-the-road environments. We have challenged these guys and their mental toughness all year, and we told them this is your first test.

"So to come in here -- people don't get many wins here -- that is really big for these guys."

Lanier led the Hornets with 16 points, while Darren Fleming and 6-7 sophomore Jordan Harris 13 each.

In that first quarter, the Hornets were 6 of 13 from the field and held the Patriots to 3-of-13 shooting.

Maumelle managed to lead at the half 31-26, but the Hornets went 6:35 without a field goal and lived off free throws, hitting 6 of 10. Lanier added a pair of field goals in the final minute, but Parkview closed on a 5-0 run to keep it within range for the second half.

"The second quarter, they got us to play their game,'' Shook said. "They changed up their defenses a few times and got us out of sync and playing like they wanted. We talked about that at halftime [that] we need to settle down and play Maumelle basketball.

It was 45-44 going into the fourth quarter with Parkview holding the momentum. Maumelle led by as many as six points in the final period, the last time at 61-55 with 1:04 left. But BJ Riley hit a three-pointer and Clemson signee Dallas Thomas, who led the Patriots with 27 points, added two free throws to make it 61-60 with 44.3 seconds left.

Kolby Bell added 10 points for Parkview and Khylin Porchia had nine.