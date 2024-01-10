Firebomb, shots hit LR residence

A Little Rock home was firebombed and struck by gunfire early Saturday, a police incident report states.

Officers around 1:52 a.m. responded to an activation of the department's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system and encountered a man outside his residence in the 2100 block of South Jackson Street.

The man told them that someone threw a Molotov cocktail into his kitchen and then fired several shots into his house. He was able to extinguish the fire in his kitchen, and responding firefighters extinguished a small fire started by a second glass bottle outside the window.

The man and his uncle, who were in the house at the time, reported hearing a crash and rapid gunfire, but did not see anything that would help identify a suspect. However, he was able to provide police with surveillance video of the incident.

The report does not name any suspects in the incident.