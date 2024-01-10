Georgia getting it done

RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia was picked to finish 12th in the SEC in a preseason media poll. But with a conference road win already under their belts, the Bulldogs are in position to outperform that pick heading into today's 8 p.m. game against Arkansas at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

"I think first of all the preseason stuff, it should go away," said Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, whose team was picked to finish third. "It's meaningless because with the transfer portal ... it's meaningless in everything. It's meaningless in football.

"It's meaningless in the two sports that I recognize all the players and stuff. I don't know how you know anybody is going to be good."

Musselman said Coach Mike White, a four-year starter at Ole Miss, is proven.

White led Florida to a 142-88 record (.617) over seven seasons and Louisiana Tech to a 101-40 mark (.716) in four seasons before that.

"Mike White is a great coach," Musselman said. "He's been doing it a long time. His teams do a great job of executing on both sides of the ball. Just like any program and any coach, you're going to have up and down years.

"I told our team this is a much different team than we played last year. They have good length. They went out and added some guys that are really good pieces. It's a team that looks connected. It's a big-time challenge."

Going big

The winning team in the past four Arkansas-Georgia games has scored almost 100 points, including the Razorbacks' 97-65 win last year at Walton Arena.

Arkansas also won the two matchups prior to that, 99-73 in Athens, Ga., on March 2, 2022, and 99-69 at Walton Arena on Jan. 9, 2021.

Georgia took the game before that by a 99-89 count behind 28 points from Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

ID tag

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman spoke after Saturday's 83-51 loss to Auburn about the Razorbacks lacking an identity on both ends of the court.

He was asked what he wants to see from that standpoint the rest of the season.

"If you look at the four years of what our identity has been is what I mentioned earlier: A tough team, a team that never stops playing, a team that plays for 40 minutes," Musselman said. "You know, everybody in college basketball has ... one stinker. You know what I mean, it happens. Everybody has one. Some of our teams that have made Elite 8s and Sweet 16s have had multiple stinkers and have figured it out.

"Hopefully that game is not a pattern. We played a ranked team that we played pretty decent in the first half. I probably subbed too early when I go back to look at it. That thing was at 12 [points]. That's still striking distance."

No stranger

Georgia Coach Mike White will face Arkansas for the 36th time as a player, assistant or head coach tonight.

Though White's teams hold a 21-14 advantage overall, the Razorbacks have won the past three, including a 97-65 decision last Feb. 21 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas also beat White's Florida teams 75-64 at Walton Arena in 2021 and 82-74 at the Gators' Exactech Arena in 2022 for the Hogs' first win there since 1995.

White, 46, was 5-3 against Arkansas as a player at Ole Miss, 8-6 as an assistant coach and is 8-5 is a head coach.

Stegeman support

The Razorbacks will play their first game inside remodeled Stegeman Coliseum, which has a new darker ceiling, a larger video board, a better sound system and many other renovations retrofitted onto the facility that opened in 1964.

The improvements came after a palm-sized piece of concrete was found in the stands last spring, forcing the closing of the venue on March 2. The first event moved from Stegeman was a gymnastics meet against Arkansas, which Coach Jordyn Wieber's Razorbacks won 197.15 to 196.875 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., on March 5.

The Bulldogs did the millions of dollars in renovations because Athletic Director Josh Brooks said a new facility would cost more than $200 million.

Family ties

Georgia's leading scorer Jabri Abdur-Rahim has a close link to Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who coached the player's father, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, as head coach of the Sacramento Kings and an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks.

"Really familiar with them as a family," Musselman said. "He can shoot the ball. He does a good job of drawing fouls off three-point shots."

The 6-8 Abdur-Rahim averages 12.9 points per game and shoots 43.2% from three-point range and 88.2% on free throws.

"He does what you'd want a player to do: He's improved each and every year," Musselman said. "He's got great length at 6-8 and his percentages don't lie. When we talked about our opposition coming up, I said, 'Look at these numbers, you guys. This is why we want players to be in the gym on their off time. This is why when you get shooting reps.' "

Shareef Abdur-Rahim is the president of the NBA's G League team and an Atlanta native who was the No. 3 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and a gold medalist at the 2000 Olympics.

Tchewa on this

Georgia has a legitimate big-bodied center in 7-foot Russel Tchewa (pronounced chee-wuh), a transfer from South Florida, who plays a role the Bulldogs have struggled to fill in recent years.

The 275-pounder, a native of Cameroon, is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tchewa had 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 8-of-9 free throw shooting and 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs' 75-68 win at Missouri on Saturday.

Series update

Arkansas has a winning record against every SEC team with the exception of Kentucky (14-34, .292), Florida (15-26, .366) and Tennessee (22-25, .468), and its mark against Georgia ranks as its fourth most-dominant series.

The Razorbacks have their best head-to-head marks against Vanderbilt (29-14, .674), Texas A&M (106-61, .635) and Auburn (38-22, .633), but the Bulldogs are next at 26-16 (.619), just ahead of Ole Miss (52-33, .605).

Every meeting in the Arkansas-Georgia series has come since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. The Hogs hold a 13-3 edge at home and a 6-3 advantage at neutral sites, while Georgia owns a 10-7 lead at Stegeman Coliseum.

Vols next

Georgia Coach Mike White didn't bite when asked about a big week of home games, with No. 5 Tennessee following the Razorbacks into Stegeman Coliseum.

"Every game is a big game for us, obviously," White said. "We can't worry about Saturday. We've got to worry about Wednesday first, but both of those teams are coming to our home gym, Stegeman. We'll be trying to get that thing rocking. We want to try to win those games and basically put on a good show for the fans."