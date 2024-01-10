Huskers knock off No. 1 Boilermakers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points to lead Nebraska, which opened up an 11-point halftime lead then held off two second half surges to upset No. 1 Purdue 88-72 on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) last defeated a No. 1 team 41 years ago, when it beat Missouri 67-51. The Huskers' last win over a No. 1 in Lincoln was a 74-73 victory over Michigan in 1962.

Purdue (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) hit its first four three-pointers of the second half as it sliced Nebraska's 41-30 halftime lead to 51-50 on Braden Smith's free throws with 13:51 left. But the Huskers countered with a 14-2 run to go up by 13 on CJ Wilcher's three-pointer with 11:52 remaining.

The Boilermakers surged again, cutting the Nebraska lead to 68-62 on Lance Jones' driving layup with 9:09 left. The Huskers responded with a three-pointer by Wilcher that started a 20-10 game-ending run.

Nebraska built its halftime lead by holding Purdue scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, scoring 13 unanswered in a run that began with two three-pointers by Tominaga and ended with seven straight from Sam Hoiberg.

Reink Mast had 18 points for Nebraska, Wilcher scored 16 and Juwan Gray finished with 12.

Mason Gillis led Purdue with 16 points, Zach Edey had 15 points, Fletcher Loyer had 13 and Smith and Jones finished with 10 each.

IOWA STATE 57, NO. 2 HOUSTON 53

AMES, Iowa -- Tamin Lipsey scored 14 points, freshman Milan Momcilovic made a baseline jumper with 30.2 seconds left and Iowa State beat No. 2 Houston to knock off the nation's final unbeaten team.

Iowa State (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) secured its seventh win against a top-10 opponent in the past two seasons -- most in Division I. Houston (14-1, 1-1) had a 12-game road winning streak snapped.

Iowa State forward Hason Ward made two free throws with 1:20 remaining, but he was whistled for a lane violation on the second free throw to keep their lead at 53-51.

Houston's Jamal Shead split a double team and made a jumper with 55.9 seconds left to tie it at 53-53.

After an Iowa State timeout, Momcilovic spun away from a double team and sank a jumper from a difficult angle for a 55-53 lead. L.J. Cryer's 3-pointer hit hard off the backboard and Momcilovic was fouled at 10.7 before making two free throws for a four-point lead.

Momcilovic finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting for Iowa State. His go-ahead shot was his first basket of the second half.

Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth time this season, for Houston. Shead added 14 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career. Cryer, averaging a team-high 17.1 points per game, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with five points.

Houston trailed at halftime, 31-21, for the first time this season after scoring its fewest points in any half. Iowa State scored 15 points off of 12 turnovers against a Houston team averaging just 9.1 turnovers per game. The Cougars were just 6-of-20 shooting (30%) in the first half, including 4 of 13 from distance.

Iowa State missed nine straight shots, going scoreless for over six minutes in the second half. Houston capitalized when Shead made a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:17 remaining for their first lead of the game at 51-50. Robert Jones ended the Cyclones' drought with an easy layup.

No. 6 KENTUCKY 90, MISSOURI 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rob Dillingham scored 23 points off the bench, Tre Mitchell had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Kentucky beat Missouri for its sixth consecutive victory.

Noah Carter had 20 points, Sean East II added 19 and Tamar Bates scored 18 for the Tigers, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) led for all but a minute and stayed safely ahead thanks to key baskets that provided breathing room every time the Tigers crept within several possessions after halftime.

Missouri (8-7, 0-2) got within seven three times with less than 10 minutes remaining, but Antonio Reeves answered with a jumper and thunderous dunk before Aaron Bradshaw threw down another.

NO. 11 DUKE 75, PITTSBURGH 53

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Filipowski scored 26 points on 11-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 11 Duke raced to a massive first-half lead and cruised past Pittsburgh for its seventh straight victory.

The Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made quick work of the Panthers (10-6, 1-3), overwhelming Pitt during the opening 20 minutes under a barrage of three-pointers -- including three from Filipowski -- while building a 25-point lead that Pitt never came close to threatening.

Jared McCain added 12 points for Duke and Caleb Roach had eight points and seven assists. Zack Austin led Pitt with 11 points.

BOISE STATE 65, NO. 17 COLORADO STATE 58

BOISE, Idaho -- O'Mar Stanley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo added 13 points each to lead Boise State (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) to a win over No. 17 Colorado State (13-3, 1-2).

NO. 20 UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 59

LOGAN, Utah -- Great Osobor scored 20 points, Darius Brown II added 13 points and a season-high tying 11 assists and No. 20 Utah State beat Wyoming to stretch the nation's longest active win streak to 14 games.

Osobor, who made 9 of 11 from the field -- including five dunks -- and Brown, the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, transferred to Utah State from Montana State with coach Danny Sprinkle who left the Bobcats last April to take over for the Aggies.

Utah State (15-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) is one of just three teams in the nation returning zero points to its 2023-24 roster, joining New Mexico State and Northwestern.

Mason Walters scored 17 and Akuel Kot added 14 for Wyoming (8-8, 1-2).

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 84, DEPAUL 58

CHICAGO --Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 20 points, and No. 22 Creighton pounded DePaul for its third consecutive win.

Trey Alexander added 17 points for the Bluejays (12-4, 3-2 Big East), who appear to be back on track after a tough stretch of three losses in four games. Scheierman went 6 for 9 from three-point range and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kalkbrenner finished with nine boards and four blocked shots.

DePaul (3-12, 0-4) lost for the fifth time in six games.

NO. 25 TEXAS 74, CINCINNATI 73

CINCINNATI -- Dylan Disu scored a career-high 33 points and Max Abmas hit a go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining to help No. 25 Texas beat Cincinnati.

Abmas scored 15 points for the Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12), who were coming off a 78-67 loss at home to Texas Tech.

Simas Lukosius scored 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 17 points for the Bearcats, who were bidding to start 2-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season after a 71-60 upset win at No. 12 BYU.

SEC MEN

ALABAMA 74, SOUTH CAROLINA 46

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mark Sears hit six three-pointers and scored 31 points, Aaron Estrada added 17 on 7-of-11 shooting and Alabama used two second-half runs to pull away as it beat South Carolina, snapping the Gamecocks' six-game win streak.

Sears made 10 of 13 from the field, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 3 steals.

Alabama (10-5, 2-0 SEC) has won four straight following a three-game skid to No. 1 Purdue, No. 22 Creighton and No. 8 Arizona last month.

Meechie Johnson led South Carolina (13-2, 1-1) with 16 points.

LSU 77, VANDERBILT 69

BATON ROUGE -- Jalen Cook scored a season-high 28 points to help LSU fend off Vanderbilt.

Cook made 10 of 19 shots but just 1 of 7 from three-point range for the Tigers (10-5, 2-0 SEC), who have won four in a row. He made all seven of his free throws. Jordan Wright had 15 points, while Mike Williams III scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Ezra Manjon finished with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Commodores (5-10, 0-2). Tyrin Lawrence and Ven-Allen Lubin both scored 11 with Lawrence snagging six rebounds. Jason Rivera-Torres and Evan Taylor added 10 points each off the bench.