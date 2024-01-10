Will nonsense end?

Am I the only one who is tired of seeing X, formerly known as Twitter, constantly being referred to as X, formerly known as Twitter? Now that it's 2024, surely this is the year that X, formerly known as Twitter, stops reminding us that it was formerly known as Twitter.

Are journalists required by some weird law of the newshounds to keep bombarding us with the fact that X, formerly known as Twitter, is now X, formerly known as Twitter? Is there a fine or some other form of punishment if a newspaper doesn't refer to X, formerly known as Twitter, as X, formerly known as Twitter?

Personally, I don't know X or Twitter from shinola, but I do know it is extremely irritating to keep being reminded that X, formerly known as Twitter, is now just X. Hopefully this nonsense will soon end.

BUD FINLEY

Avilla

Nickel-and-diming us

Imagine the dismay of football fans across the country when they realized that this weekend's NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins is going to cost us a bit extra to watch.

Shame on the NFL for scheming with the Peacock pay network to air this game. Millions of fans will now miss the game because of this greedy pay scheme the NFL got tangled in. We already pay too much for TV viewing; now they want us to pay even more to watch one of the most important games of the year?

No thanks, NFL. Shame on you.

DAVID NILLES

Little Rock

Add a special section

Thanks for the warning about Rep. Rick Crawford's new book. I'll add it to a growing list of books I'll never read, including offerings from Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Green, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

What's the one common denominator these "authors" share? Each watched a mob storm the Capitol before voting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This begs the question: If all 147 Republicans who voted like Rick Crawford pen a book, will bookstores have to add a special section titled "Insurrectionist Fantasy"?

CHARLIE HUGHES

Fayetteville

Evidence and facts

In a recent letter titled "Advancement of truth," John Dews asks us to "use your resources to advance ideas we have an opportunity to agree on." The content of his letter suggests that the main idea he apparently wants us to agree on is that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

The day after the 2020 election, Trump hired Ken Block, a voter data expert, to investigate the results of the election. Block's Jan. 2 USA Today op-ed states, "the cries that the election was lost or stolen due to voter fraud continue with no sign of stopping. ... What these claims don't take into account is that voter fraud is detectable, quantifiable and verifiable. I have yet to see anyone offer up 'evidence' of voter fraud from the 2020 election that provides these three things."

Dews himself asks how many of the 60+ judges "looked at evidence versus just dismissing the case due to the legal concept of the 'standing' of the plaintiffs?" The answer to his question is that not one of Trump's lawyers presented any evidence of voter fraud to the judges, only accusations.

The judges in these cases included both Democratic and Republican appointees. In addition, Trump's Supreme Court threw out eight of his disputes.

One thing we should all be able to partially agree on is Nazi Germany's Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels' quote saying, "If you tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth." After Barack Obama won the presidential election in 2012, Trump said that the election was a "total sham" and a "travesty." Trump challenged the election results in 2012, then did so in 2016 even though he won.

Since the 2020 election Trump has spewed a constant flow of lies about election fraud that his herd of lemmings believe, evidence be damned. Lies may be truth to these lemmings, but to discerning people, truth will be found through evidence/facts.

KENNETH ROGER WEBER

Hot Springs Village