Man fatally shot by Jonesboro police officer

A Jonesboro police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man Tuesday night following an altercation, an Arkansas State Police news release states.

The officer, who was lightly injured in the confrontation, responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of an altercation between a father and his son -- later identified as Joseph Lee McCrackin, Jr., 26, of Little Rock -- at a home in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, the release states.

The release did not identify the officer.

McCrackin was armed with a knife, and a fight ensued, the release states, ending when the officer shot McCrackin, who died at the scene.

As is common in police shootings in the state, the state police are investigating the killing and will present their findings to a prosecutor who will determine if the officer's actions were lawful or not, the release states.