Names and Faces

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Comedian Jo Koy acknowledged that his Golden Globes hosting job did not go as well as it could have during an interview with ABC's "GMA3." "Well, I had fun -- you know, it was a moment that I'll always remember," Koy said. "It's a tough room. And it was a hard job, I'm not going to lie. Getting that gig, and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare -- that was a crash course." Parts of Koy's opening monologue barely drew a response from the crowd, leading him to grow more defensive as he continued. "I got the gig 10 days ago!" he said. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down, I wrote some of these -- and they're the ones you're laughing at." While the on-screen cutaways showed reactions that were barely registering, the online reaction to Koy's hosting led to growing amounts of criticism. Koy said in his interview that he would "be lying" if he said the criticism "doesn't hurt." "I hit a little moment there where I was like, 'Ah, hosting is just a tough gig,'" Koy said. "Yes, I am a stand-up comic, but that hosting position, it's a different style."

Actress Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from fellow actor Jason Momoa, almost two years after they announced their separation. Marriage dissolution papers obtained by The Los Angeles Times cite "irreconcilable differences" as a cause. Bonet listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020, their third wedding anniversary. The couple had married in October 2017 and said nothing about their split until a joint statement was released by them in January 2022. In the statement shared on Moma's Instagram page in 2022, the couple wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding -- and our family is of no exception ... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," appearing to refer to the covid-19 pandemic and growing movements. "And so -- We share our Family news -- That we are parting ways in marriage." Court documents said that Bonet, 56, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, had requested joint custody of their two teenage children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. There was an agreement outside of court for their separation of assets, and there was no request for spousal support from the 44-year-old Momoa.