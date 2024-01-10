New White Hall coach Daryl Patton gets started

Less than a week into a new semester, Daryl Patton has gotten right to work with his new football team.

The start of spring classes at White Hall High School meant a chance for the Bulldogs to acclimate to their new head coach. Patton, a four-time state champion at Fayetteville, was hired Dec. 22 from Little Rock Southwest as White Hall’s third permanent head coach since 2019.

He also sat in on the White Hall School District’s monthly board meeting Tuesday evening.

“It’s offseason. That’s where teams either make it or break it,” Patton said. “We’re going to continue the offseason program we’re currently on in the weight room. We’re also going to do player development with players for each position, so we’ll start working on that next week.”

Players will do individual workouts through February and do group work by positions in March, Patton said. He marked April 29 as the start of spring practice.

Jason Mitchell served as interim head coach last season following the death of Ryan Mallett, who was hired in February 2022. Bobby Bolding led White Hall to the 2021 5A state championship game.

White Hall is coming off a second straight 4-6 record, but Patton said he’s been impressed by the mood in the clubhouse as the Bulldogs embrace a new era.

“They’re very excited. They’re working hard,” Patton said. “They’re a group that’s a tough and resilient group after everything they’ve been through. The coaching staff and players listened very intently yesterday when I talked to them, and I told them just give me a chance. I won’t let them down. We’ll work hard and I’ll earn their trust. Same thing: You show me what you’re about, and you’ll earn my trust. They worked extremely hard [Tuesday]. They’re excited, and when it’s all said and done, we’re going to be there. We’re going to be an exciting football team. This is just too good of a community, too good of a school, and our kids work extremely hard.”

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS

The WHSD board unanimously approved Superintendent Gary Williams’ request for a solar array built by Integrity Solar Solutions.

Williams said Integrity will build and maintain the array at its own expense, and the WHSD will only need to purchase the power, the cost of which is reduced at a fixed rate over 25 years.

Williams estimates a $600,000 savings on energy over that length of time.

“We have no upfront cost. We’re just committing to purchase the electricity produced by the array,” Williams said.

SCHOOL BOARD RECOGNITION MONTH

January is School Board Recognition Month in Arkansas, and the WHSD received a copy of a proclamation from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the debut of Brian Huitt as Zone 5 trustee. Huitt was appointed to fulfill the remainder of James Welden’s term, which concludes in 2028. Welden stepped down from the board in November for undisclosed reasons.

“There’s no pay for this,” Williams said of serving on a school board. “You’re making very difficult decisions at times for your district and the good of the community. That makes a huge difference.”

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board accepted the resignations of middle school special education teacher Kelly Cole (effective May 24) and Taylor Elementary reading interventionist Tristen Imler (effective Jan. 12).

Theopherlus McIntyre was hired as a district bus driver. McIntyre had been a substitute bus driver this school year.

Andrew Sanders was hired as an assistant girls and boys soccer coach.