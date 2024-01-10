Boeing hits rough air

after good December

Boeing Co. ended 2023 with its largest-ever monthly sales haul for the 737 Max, an achievement that normally would be cause for celebration. Instead, the model is under increasing scrutiny after a near-calamity on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The planemaker reported 301 orders for the 737 Max in December, out of a total of 371 gross across Boeing's product line -- another record. The largest U.S. exporter also managed to meet annual delivery goals for the workhorse jet that were lowered during the fourth quarter because of an earlier supplier glitch.

On its own, Boeing's strong finish in 2023 would be a bullish sign for the year ahead, as the 737 Max is the company's biggest source of revenue. But its prospects have been shrouded by the Jan. 5 accident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which led regulators to ground most of the Max 9 fleet.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Monday she's considering broadening the agency's investigation to look deeper into the manufacturing process.

"We do see the latest incident as eroding the fragile confidence that has been built around the 737 Max franchise," Ron Epstein, an analyst with Bank of America, told clients before the results were announced.

-- Bloomberg News

GM sells fewer autos

in China than in U.S.

General Motors Co. sold fewer vehicles in China last year than in the United States for the first time since 2009, as consumers in the world's biggest auto market increasingly opt for domestic brands.

GM's vehicle deliveries dropped around 9% to 2.1 million last year in China, whereas U.S. sales jumped 14% to 2.59 million, according to company statements. The carmaker has slumped in China since 2017, when it delivered 4.04 million vehicles -- roughly double its total last year.

GM hasn't been alone in losing ground. China's electric-car manufacturers have ascended in their home market at the expense of international companies including Volkswagen AG, whose signature brand lost the No. 1 spot to BYD Co.'s namesake last year.

Automotive News first reported Monday that GM sold more vehicles in the U.S. than in China.

-- Bloomberg News

Arkansas Index ends

down 8.78 at 920.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 920.79, down 8.78.

"Stocks closed mixed to slightly lower on Tuesday as investors debate a combination of issues such as interest rate direction, economic and earnings growth in 2024 and if we remain leaning into a 'soft landing' versus a recession," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.