FOOTBALL

Tide RB enters draft

Alabama running back Jase McClellan is entering the NFL Draft, leaving the Crimson Tide without their two leading rushers going into next season. McClellan announced his decision Tuesday on social media. No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams had already entered the transfer portal. McClellan had the most productive of his four seasons with Alabama in 2023, rushing for a team-best 890 yards and eight touchdowns. "The coaches, staff and teammates that I have met here are ones that I will cherish and remember forever," McClellan posted. "But, after some long talks with my family, I believe that the next chapter of my life is here now." He joins a number of teammates in opting to declare for the draft, including linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive tackle JC Latham. McClellan missed the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia with a foot injury but had a big game in the Rose Bowl. He had 14 carries for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss to Michigan, which went on to win the national championship.

Huskies' Polk declares

After Monday night's loss to Michigan in the national championship game, Washington Huskies receiver Ja'Lynn Polk announced Tuesday that he plans to enter the NFL Draft. "For me, it really was a tough decision leaving my brothers," Polk told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. "Just knowing the opportunities of being able to make another run next year again. But I think this is the right time." Polk played one year at Texas Tech before transferring to Washington, where he amassed 1,967 receiving yards, 115 receptions and 16 touchdown catches in the past three years. This season he caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. Polk was one of the stars of the Sugar Bowl for Washington, compiling five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Chargers start interviews

Giff Smith, who served as the Los Angeles Chargers' interim coach for the final three games, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the first candidates to interview for the head coaching position. The team announced both interviews Tuesday. Under the new interview process approved by owners in October, any internal candidates or someone not currently employed by the NFL can interview in person. Smith lost all three games as the interim after Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. Players though lauded Smith for his approach and his ability to bring the team together down the stretch of a disappointing 5-12 season. Moore just completed his first season as Los Angeles' offensive coordinator after five seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys, including the last four as offensive coordinator.

DolphIns sign LBs

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday and placed three more players on injured reserve. Houston and Irvin are expected to add depth to a linebacker group that has been decimated by injuries, as Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel have all gone down in the past week. Miami is preparing for its wild-card game at Kansas City on Saturday night. Houston, 34, is quite familiar with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2011 draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career there before stints with Indianapolis (2019-20), Baltimore (2021-22) and Carolina (2023). Irvin, 36, was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2012 and most recently played for the Detroit Lions. He has 56 1/2 sacks, 3 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in his career.

Browns kicker out

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to sit out Saturday's wild-card playoff game at Houston with a hamstring injury he sustained while chasing a kick returner in Cleveland's win over the Texans on Dec. 24. Coach Kevin Stefanksi said Tuesday that it was "unlikely" Hopkins will play this week. Hopkins, who was one of the NFL's most accurate kickers all season, missed the final two regular-season games with the injury. Hopkins is 33 of 36 on field-goal tries and made all eight attempts beyond 50 yards. Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties for the Browns (11-6), who signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 25.

BASEBALL

Cubs sign Japanese LHP

The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Imanaga, 30, who got the win for Japan in last year's World Baseball Classic final against the United States, had until 4 p.m. Central on Thursday to reach an agreement with a major league team. Imanaga was 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 22 starts this year for the Yokohama BayStars of Japan's Central League. He struck out 174 and walked 24 in 148 innings. In eight seasons with Yokohama, he was 64-50 with a 3.18 ERA , striking out 1,021 and walking 280 in 1,002 2/3 innings.

Marlins to hire female DPD

The Miami Marlins are in agreement with New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec to become their director of player development, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed an MLB.com report of Balkovec's hiring to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Balkovec finished her second season as manager at Class A Tampa in September. She debuted with the team in April 2022 with a win as the first woman to manage a Major League Baseball affiliate. Before that, Balkovec was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be a full-time hitting coach in the minors with the Yankees. A former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, Balkovec got her first job in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.