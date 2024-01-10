Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1924

WASHINGTON D.C. -- There is some unemployment apparent throughout Arkansas at present, according to a special survey made by the United States Employment Service of the Labor Department of 44 states, showing present employment conditions of the country and the general industrial and agricultural employment prospects for 1924. Unemployment in Arkansas is due largely to the shortage of the crops, which has brought hundreds of farm hands to the cities where their services were offered to the manufacturers and home building enterprises, the statement of the service said.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1974

SEARCY -- Harding College will hold a year-long celebration to commemorate its 50 years as a four-year senior college. President Clifton L. Ganus announced that the theme selected for the anniversary celebration will be "Educating for Eternity." Ganus indicated Governor Bumpers will keynote a 10 a.m. academic convocation February 15, to which representatives of colleges and universities from all parts of the United States will be invited. Dr. Batsell Barrett Baxter of Nashville, Tenn., will address a luncheon at noon.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1999

The 32-cent Superman stamp advertised in the downtown Little Rock post office's lobby Saturday won't speed your mail very fast or far today or Monday unless you add more postage. Postage for a 1-ounce letter to a U.S. address rises by 1 cent at noon today, to 33 cents. The price of sending an item by priority mail will also increase, from $3 to $3.20 for up to 1 pound.A random check of post office customers Saturday showed that most were taking the postage increase in stride, although it did evoke a complaint from one. "It's bad it's going up again," said Barbara Brown of North Little Rock, who has a post office box in downtown Little Rock. "You can hardly afford the stamp as it is."

10 years ago

Jan. 10, 2014

A $450,000 allocation from the Arkansas rainy-day fund will cover most of the new cost for students taking high school equivalency exams. The Arkansas Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee voted Thursday to approve the allocation that came from Gov. Mike Beebe late last year. The funding approval means the Arkansas Department of Career Education will be able to charge students who want to take the General Educational Development test $16 instead of $120, which the private testing company now charges to take it. ... Before Jan. 1, the company that produces the test -- Pearson -- had provided the state with paper test forms. The state's cost per test was $20.46. But effective Jan. 1, Pearson switched to a computerized format for the test and raised the cost in Arkansas by nearly $100 per test-taker.