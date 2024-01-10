OTHERS SAY: Bidenomics’ lack of show

With a new year comes hope in the White House that Americans will eventually buy into Bidenomics.

CNN reports that Biden has privately expressed immense frustration that it could be years before he can show off any of the wonders built thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he signed into law in November 2021.

Some of the delays are beyond a president's control. "The government is simply not very efficient at doing much of anything," Reason magazine's Eric Boehm points out, "and major infrastructure projects take time to plan, organize and execute."

Yet many of the slowdowns and red tape are self-inflicted. Republicans have long advocated for removing hurdles to large federal projects. Typically such efforts are resisted by Biden's party.

Boehm correctly notes that, instead of pandering to labor unions and political allies, the president could have pushed for an infrastructure bill that focused on actually building something in a speedy, cost-effective way, by providing a path to easing red tape. Instead he did the opposite.

Maybe voters are simply smarter than the White House realizes. Maybe they have picked up on the fact that Bidenomics and the infrastructure bill are a mishmash of inconsistencies masquerading as coherent economic policy.