Police: Man kills himself after being chased by a Benton County deputy

ROGERS -- A man fatally shot himself Tuesday after a chase involving a Benton County sheriff's deputy, police said.

Keith Foster, Rogers Police Department spokesman, said the deputy approached a vehicle at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 200 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

The driver of the vehicle backed out of the spot, colliding with the deputy's patrol vehicle, then fled west on West Hudson Road, Foster said. The deputy got into his car and began pursuit, Foster said.

The fleeing vehicle drove off the north side of the road near North Fourth Street and West Hudson Road, Foster said. The 39-year-old man left the vehicle and, as deputies approached, shot himself, Foster said.

Foster said a second sheriff's office vehicle was involved in a minor accident at the scene.

Police did not release the man's name. Foster said detectives were attempting to find the next of kin.

Foster said police are conducting an investigation into the death.