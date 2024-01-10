Six people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Elkins

Derreck Greene, 42, of 2599 Kantz Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering of a building and theft of property. Greene was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Teresa Mahoney, 33, of 159 Redwood Court in Huntsville, was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering of a building and theft of property. Mahoney was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

James Dunbar, 20, of 2132 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with residential burglary and third-degree assault. Dunbar was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Bridgette Hawkins, 36, of 5498 Walden St. in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial identity fraud. Hawkins was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Dereka Johnson, 32, of 1905 N. Pine Valley Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Monday on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Brandon Carlock, 36, of 1410 Shipley St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering of a building, possession of instruments of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlock was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.