FOOTBALL

LRTDC to forego awards banquet

The Little Rock Touchdown Club announced Tuesday that it will not hold its annual season-ending awards banquet, which was scheduled for Friday.

In an email to members and sponsors, club founder and president David Bazzel said it would not hold the banquet because of the expense of its 14-week lineup, which included Peyton Manning, Peyton Hillis, Tony Dorsett and Jim McMahon, among others. Also this year, the club expanded its national award impact by giving the Cliff Harris Award -- given to the top defensive players in NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA -- to winners at all three levels instead of one overall award, which means each winner receives a $3,000 trophy, according to the email.

The email stated the club will still present the Harlon Hill Award trophy, given to Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski as the NCAA Division II player of the year, along with the three Cliff Harris Award trophies and the other awards given by the club each year.

BASKETBALL

Hancock paces CBC men to home win

Hykeem Hancock scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting Tuesday to lead Central Baptist College (11-4, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) to an 87-67 victory over Williams Baptist University (7-4, 0-2) at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse in Conway.

The Mustangs shot 45.8% from the floor while outrebounding the Eagles 48-33 and holding a 44-22 edge in points in the lane and getting 43 points off the bench. The Eagles shot 37.9% from the floor and shot just 55.6% from the free-throw line.

Sage Borbon scored 19 points for the Mustangs and Jonaas Carlisle added 13. Duke Hardin led the Eagles with 20 points and Ben Keton chipped in with 17.

Taylor twins propel WBU women to victory

Carmen Taylor scored a team-high 19 points and Charmen Taylor added 14 to lead the Williams Baptist University women to an 89-58 victory over Central Baptist College on Tuesday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse in Conway.

Williams Baptist (9-3, 2-1 American Midwest Conference) shot 49.3% from the floor and 33.3% from the three-point line. Central Baptist (1-7, 0-3) was held to 32.8% from the floor and 29.2% from the three-point line. The Eagles forced 28 turnovers and converted them into 26 points.

Kaylee Clark pitched in 11 points and a team-high seven assists for the Eagles, while Monica Horne added 10 points and eight rebounds. Lydia York scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Mustangs and Olivia Lambrigtsen added 13 points and six rebounds.

JBU's Collins earns weekly honor

John Brown University senior Tyren Collins was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Collins came off the bench in a 65-64 overtime victory over North Texas-Dallas, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He followed that by scoring 21 of his 25 points in the second half of an 86-77 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of Golf (Texas), during which John Brown erased a 14-point second-half deficit on the strength of a 29-10 run over the final 10 minutes. Collins accounted for 16 points during that game-ending run.

John Brown returns to action Thursday when it takes on winless Southwestern Christian (Okla.) at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services