UNDER THE RADAR: Prescott’s Talan Smith

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Prescott’s Talan Smith.
Class: 2024
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-1, 190 pounds
Stats: As a senior, Smith had 177 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, an interception and a pass breakup. As a junior, he had 153 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 pass breakup.
Interest: Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Arkansas, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist
Coach Brian Glass on Smith:
“Talan is an outstanding linebacker. He is one of the state’s leading tacklers this season and third all-time in Prescott school history. He’s a very physical hitter with a 250-pound power clean and covers well in space with a 4.6 [40-yard dash] time. He has a knack for getting to the football and when he arrives, he punishes ball carriers.”