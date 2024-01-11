



Avalanche kills 1 at California ski resort

RENO, Nev. -- An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, sweeping up four people and killing one, as a major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region, authorities said.

The avalanche prompted Palisades Tahoe to close 30 minutes after it opened, and search crews combed the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, said hours later that one person died. The sheriff's office identified him Wednesday evening as Kenneth Kidd, 66, a resident of nearby Truckee and Point Reyes.

Authorities said nobody else was missing.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 a.m. on steep slopes in the GS Gully area under the KT-22 lift, which serves "black diamond" runs for skilled skiers and snowboarders.

The person who was killed was a guest at the resort and from out of town, officials said.

The avalanche debris field spanned about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the avalanche is under investigation, officials said.

Weather forces Air Force Two to divert

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, "Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force Two was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather."

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital. The same person said no one was injured.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

Missing nursing home resident found

ST. LOUIS -- A 61-year-old man with schizophrenia -- who had been missing for more than three weeks since the St. Louis nursing home where he lived abruptly closed -- was found Tuesday about a mile away, authorities said.

Northview Village Nursing Home, the city's largest nursing home, shut down suddenly on Dec. 15.

As workers scrambled to prepare residents for transfer to other facilities, and employees from other nursing homes arrived to take them, one resident, Frederick Caruthers, walked away from the building, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Caruthers was found at a local restaurant. A member of the public saw him and phoned the police.

Sgt. Charles Wall, of the St. Louis Police Department, said the officers received at around 10 a.m. Tuesday that Caruthers had been spotted on the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue -- about a mile north of the shuttered nursing home.

When officers located him, Caruthers had no obvious signs of injury, Wall said. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Last week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered silver advisory seeking the public's help in finding Caruthers, who was among about 175 residents of Northview Village before it closed.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the nursing home closure, spokeswoman Lisa Cox has said. She declined further comment, citing the ongoing regulatory investigation.

The union representing workers has said the company started to close the home and bus away residents after staff raised concerns about not being paid.

Boebert cleared of domestic violence

DENVER -- U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cleared Wednesday of domestic violence allegations after her ex-husband recanted his claim that she punched him during an altercation in a restaurant where they'd gone to try to get on better terms, according to police and court documents.

Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges stemming from Saturday's incident in the rural Colorado town of Silt. He allegedly refused to cooperate with police after calling 911 to report domestic violence and then had to be forcibly removed, police said. He is also accused of getting into a physical fight with the couple's 18-year-old son and taking out a rifle as the teen called authorities, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Boeberts' divorce was finalized in October. Jayson Boebert did not respond to a request for comment.

The Miner's Claim restaurant did not have any surveillance video recording at the time, no witnesses came forward to provide a statement about what happened and no injuries were found on Jayson Boebert, police said.

"Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of domestic violence against Rep. Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed," police said.











