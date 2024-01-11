Add to collection with new firearms

If you are looking to start a gun collection or to bolster an existing one, the market is flush with some top rate hunting firearms.

For handgunners, Taurus offers an impressive suite of hunting revolvers in a wide range of calibers that are appropriate for any kind of North American hunting.

Deer hunters will be interested in the Taurus Raging Hunter. Introduced in 2019, it is available in 357 Magnum/38 Special, 44 Magnum, 454 Casull, 460 Smith & Wesson, and 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum.

Unlike conventional revolvers, the Raging Hunter does not have a monolithic barrel. Instead, it has a barrel inside a shroud. The barrel attaches to the frame at the rear and locks into shroud at the front with a threaded nut and washer. This arrangement is lighter than the traditional design, and it is said to be more accurate.

The Raging Hunter features a light aluminum frame in several different trim packages. My favorite is a model chambered in 460 S&W. Despite being the coolest, most distinctive handgun I have seen, it does not have a model name. It's model number is 2-460105RH. It has a 10.5-inch barrel and a compensator that resembles a miniature version of the compensator used on the Barrett 50 BMG. It has an unfluted barrel and Picatinny rails above and below the barrel for an optic and flashlight. Larry Weishuhn, a prominent deer hunting journalist, reviews it on YouTube.

Taurus guns are finished better and slicker than the ones we dismissed as second rate a generation ago. I was introduced to it last week while ogling a Ruger Super Redhawk in 44 Mag. The Super Redhawk represents a high standard for a hunting handgun, but the Raging Hunter is a strong contender for your attention. All Raging Hunters have a top-mounted Picatinny rail which gives you the option of using a red dot optic. Most other hunting handguns, including the Super Redhawk, are limited to telescopic sights. A red dot enables you to acquire the target quicker and hold the weapon more naturally than a scoped handgun.

Also, every Raging Hunter has a ported barrel and soft, plush grips, both of which reduce recoil. The ponderous trigger breaks at nearly 17 pounds for double action. The single-action breaks at about 8 pounds. Th.at's unnecessarily heavy. Accuracy would benefit from a lightening job

Who doesn't love a .22-caliber rimfire revolver? You can use it for anything from plinking aluminum cans to hunting squirrels. Smith & Wesson has long been the gold standard for .22-cal revolvers, but again, Taurus gives a buyer something to think about with its Tracker line.

The Tracker doesn't have as many frills as the Raging Hunter, making it more comparable in function to a Smith & Wesson. One big asset is its extra cylinder for 22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire. It holds eight cartridges, and the Long Rifle cylinder holds nine, compared to 10 for many Smith & Wesson revolvers. The long barrel contributes stability and accuracy. It has an adjustable rear sight and a bright orange ramp sight at the muzzle.

The ribbed rubber grip is very comfortable, and its black matte finish and unfluted cylinders are graceful and stylish. Like its big bore cousins, the Tracker has an extremely heavy trigger pull for double and single actions. You will need a trigger job to make a Tracker all it can be.

Bolt action rifles

Thanks to CNC machining and more precise barrel making techniques, entry level economy rifles are as accurate as custom rifles from an earlier age. The Ruger American and Weatherby Vanguard are new age exemplars, but the Ruger American Go Wild takes it up a few notches by adding a few custom features and even better accuracy.

The action and barrel are finished in bronze cerakote. They won't rust, and the finish is highly resistant to scratching. The synthetic stock is finished with Go Wild camo and contains an aluminum bedding block for a more stable action-to-stock fit. It's a minor thing that works, especially when compared to some of my Winchester rifles that were marketed as having "bedded" actions. Their "bedding" is a gob of epoxy.

As is becoming common, the American Go Wild has a one-piece aluminum scope rail on the top of the receiver. It also has a muzzle brake in all chamberings down to 223 Rem.

The detachable magazine is the American Go Wild's unsung hero. It was designed in concert with the rifle and fits so snugly that it's actually part of the stock instead of a clip-in accessory. This improves cycling.

Ruger's Marksman trigger is one of the best factory triggers available. The Go Wild's full diameter bolt has a 70-degree throw and dual cocking cams. The barrel is cold hammer forged.

All of these features combine to make a rifle that shoots M.O.A. with all kinds of factory ammunition.

The American Go Wild is chambered in 450 Bushmaster, 350 Legend, 300 Winchester Magnum, 30-06 Springfield, 7mm-08 Remington, 7mm PRC, 6.5mm PRC, 6.5mm Creedmoor, 25-06 Rem., 243 Win., and 223 Rem. We approve of the chamber selections, but it's curious that 7mm Rem. Mag. If the Go Wild were available in 22-250 Rem., or 260 Rem., we would not be able to resist.

Lever-action rifles

I held a new Uberti 1873 Winchester copy last weekend and fell in love. Chambered in 357 Magnum, it has a deeply blued, half-octagonal barrel. The wood to metal fit is exquisite. The wood grain is handsome and tight, and the satin finish glows.

Cocking the lever is demonstrates an utter lack of friction thanks to components machined to meticulously precise tolerances.

Modern metallurgy increases chamber pressures to levels that would blow up an original 1873 Winchester. That's how Uberti is able to chamber it for modern cartridges like 357 Magnum, 44 Magnum, and 45 Long Colt.

With Marlin's starts and stops having now gone through three owners, Henry is taking full advantage of the opportunity by essentially recreating the original Marlin 336, complete with side loading gate on the receiver while retaining front loading and unloading capability on the magazine tube. That's an intuitive safety feature that allows you to unload the magazine without having to cycle each shell through the chamber. Every time a cartridge enters a chamber creates an opportunity for an accidental discharge.

Henry now offers its Side Gate Lever Action Rifle in 35 Rem., one of my favorite cartridges. I like it much better than 30-30 and created some interesting handloads for it using hollowpoint pistol bullets.

I have a Henry Golden Boy and a Big Boy, both in 41 Rem. Magnum. I am tempted to add another 35 to my collection, but must admit being squeamish at the price. We frequently write to Henry begging them to make a rifle in 375 Win. If they ever do it, we will own it.