Amazon to cut hundreds of jobs at studios, Twitch

Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees at its studio division as well as its subsidiary, Twitch, to reduce costs, the latest in a wave of new job cuts hitting the tech industry.

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios will eliminate hundreds of jobs, according to an email sent to staff Wednesday. Twitch, a video streaming platform, will cut just over 500 roles, or 35% of its workforce, according to a blog post on the company's website.

Mike Hopkins, who runs the streaming video and studios division, which includes the MGM unit the company acquired last year, announced the cuts in an email to employees on Wednesday.

"Throughout the past year, we've looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized, easy to use entertainment experience for our global customers," Hopkins wrote in the memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. "As a result, we've identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact."

Amazon made job cuts in late 2022 and early 2023 that ultimately totaled more than 27,000 employees, as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy looked to cut costs after expanding rapidly during the pandemic. He has also axed multiple projects from the Jeff Bezos era.

Since then Amazon has fired hundreds of people in the division responsible for its voice-activated Alexa assistant as well as in the music unit.

Amazon isn't the only company looking to cut costs in its video streaming business. Walt Disney Co., Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are all retrenching. Netflix Inc. hasn't expanded its content budget in two years. The number of scripted shows released in the United States peaked at 599 in 2022. Industry experts predict only 400 will be made this year.

Hopkins said the company would inform affected workers in the Americas on Wednesday morning Seattle time, and in most other regions by the end of the week.

The Information reported on the Prime Video cuts earlier.

Twitch, the video game streaming platform acquired by Amazon a decade ago for close to $1 billion, is eliminating more than 500 jobs as the company tries to turn the tremendously expensive division profitable.

Twitch Chief Executive Officer Dan Clancy, in an email to employees, said that even with cost cuts and growing efficiency, the platform "is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business."

"For some time now the organization has been sized based upon where we optimistically expect our business to be in 3 or more years, not where we're at today," Clancy wrote.

Amazon purchased Twitch Interactive in 2014 for $970 million as it looked for a way to take part in video gaming's growth as an online spectator sport.

Twitch is a multi-channel online network built for a generation raised with video games who like to watch some of the best gamers in the world the way many people watch professional sports.

Last month Twitch, based in San Francisco, said that it was withdrawing from the South Korean market because of expensive network fees. Clancy said at the time that the network fees the company has been paying to South Korean internet operators were 10 times more than in most other markets. He did not provide specific numbers to back such claims.

"As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible," Clancy wrote. "Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step to reduce our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch."

Job cuts are occurring elsewhere in the company this week.

Amazon is cutting several hundred positions across its Prime Video and MGM Studios unit. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a note to employees that the company is increasing investment in some areas, while stepping back from others.

Information for this article was contributed by Yiwen Lu of The New York Times, Matt Day of Bloomberg News, Michelle Chapman, Lucas Shaw, Kamaron Leach and Cecilia D'Anastasio of The Associated Press.