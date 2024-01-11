The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 10, 2024

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-466. Freddie Bradshaw v. Irene Bradshaw, from Dallas County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-751. Donald Martin v. Eric Higgins, as Sheriff of Pulaski County, AR, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded for further proceedings. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, Hixson, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., agree. Gladwin, Gruber, and Barrett, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-23-479. Andrela Moore and Damien Garner v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-23-39. RATS Entertainment Park, LLC v. Rogers Land & Timber, LLC; and Joe M. Rogers, Sr., from Calhoun County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-20. LeRoy Jackson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-21-293. Ashley Jacks, Individually and as Parent/Legal Custodian to Minor Beneficiaries, Paris Ludwig and Bayli Ludwig, of the Havis L. Jacks Revocable Trust v. Sandra Brossett, Individually, as Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Havis L. Jacks, and as Trustee of the Havis L. Jacks Revocable Trust, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Abramson, Gladwin, Wood, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, Barrett, and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-701. Jason Baxter v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.