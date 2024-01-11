Arkansas Supreme Court denies petition seeking rehearing in Pope County casino license effort





The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday denied a petition from the Cherokee Nation Businesses/Legends Resort and Casino consortium seeking a rehearing in the case in which the court ruled the Arkansas Racing Commission's award of the Pope County casino license to the consortium violated Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution, approved by voters in November 2018, authorized the Arkansas Racing Commission to license four full-fledged casinos. Three casinos currently operate in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and West Memphis.

In a 5-2 ruling Oct. 26, the state's high court affirmed a ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued in January. The Cherokee/Legends consortium challenged Fox's ruling to state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the Cherokee/Legends consortium filed a petition with the court Nov. 13 seeking a rehearing in the case and for the high court to amend it Oct. 26 ruling. In responses filed Nov. 20, attorneys for the Gulfside Casino Partnership and Choctaw Nation urged the court to deny the petition.

Attorneys for the Gulfside Casino Partnership and Cherokee Nation Businesses have had different takes on what the Arkansas Racing Commission should do in the aftermath of the state Supreme Court's Oct. 26 ruling.

The Pope County casino license has been a source of turmoil for the county and the state, resulting in numerous court cases during the past several years.

In November 2021, a divided Arkansas Racing Commission decided to issue the casino license to the Cherokee/Legends consortium after it nullified the license it awarded to the Gulfside Casino Partnership in 2020. Gulfside challenged the commission's decision, asking Fox to void the license to the consortium.

The commission's award of the casino license to the consortium came after the state Supreme Court in October 2021 reversed Fox's ruling that declared unconstitutional a commission rule and state law that required that letters of endorsement for casino licenses come from local officials in office at the time the license application is submitted.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment has earned the constitutionally required letter of support from Pope County Judge Ben Cross, attorney Dustin McDaniel, who represents the Cherokee Nation Businesses, has noted.

As of late Thursday morning, spokespersons for the Cherokee, Gulfside and the state Racing Commission had yet to issue statements regarding the court's denial of the petition seeking a rehearing in the case in which the court ruled the Arkansas Racing Commission's award of the Pope County casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino violated Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution.



