Barnum returning with the Bulldogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Erynn Barnum has played 65 games at Walton Arena, but her 66th and final time to do so will be different from the rest.

It will be her first time to play there without "Razorbacks" across her chest.

Barnum spent five seasons with the University of Arkansas women's basketball team from 2018-23 but entered the NCAA transfer portal following a breakout senior campaign. She averaged a team-high 15 points per game and earned second-team All-SEC honors during her final season with the Razorbacks.

After exploring her options for more than a month, Barnum landed at Mississippi State. The 6-2 forward has made an instant impact this season for the Bulldogs.

She has averaged 8.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and has started all 15 games she has played for the Bulldogs.

Barnum is set to face her former team tonight when the Bulldogs (13-4, 0-2 SEC) and Razorbacks (13-4, 1-1) tip off at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors admitted it was strange writing a scouting report on Barnum. She was the Razorbacks' second signee in the class of 2018 and one of Neighbors' earliest high school commitments as coach at Arkansas.

"I have to write a scout about her and obviously tendencies were not something that we had to go over," Neighbors said. "I mean, she was a Razorback for five years. I think it's going to be something we all go through more and more as our careers go along, but this is one of the first times that [I've] faced a kid that was with us for five years."

The seventh-year Razorback coach was quick to compliment areas in which Barnum excels.

"We've worked on her hedging ball screens because we know she's good at that," Neighbors said. "We've worked on her driving to the basket and getting her boxed out. I'm not going to be yelling for travels like all the other coaches have in the past on her, because it's not a travel, it just looks like it."

The Bulldogs lost to Vanderbilt and No. 1 South Carolina to open their SEC schedule.

"The thing that scares me most is they're 0-2," Neighbors said. "They've played two good teams, but they will have their full attention coming in here. There's not just one player you can key on. They're all veterans that play."

Mississippi State Coach Sam Purcell said he has his own list of concerns, which begins with not letting the Razorbacks get hot like they did Sunday against Georgia. Against one of the SEC's top defenses, Arkansas scored 49 first-half points en route to a 83-43 victory.

"When you look at their season statistics, they're capable of a 30-piece in a quarter," Purcell said of the Razorbacks. "They shoot it so fast. ... If we want to have a chance to win this game, it's got to start on the defensive end or else they are going to make us look really bad."

Purcell also said it could be an emotional return for Barnum.

"The biggest thing you can do is play as hard as you can," he said. "Which even if it wasn't that circumstance, that's our game plan. But knowing that she came here leaving there, that's the biggest gift that we can give her."

Mississippi State reached the NCAA Tournament round of 32 in 2022-23, Purcell's first season at the helm. The Bulldogs have been ranked as high as No. 21 this season by The Associated Press and are firmly in most bracket projections.

"Sam worked for [Louisville Coach] Jeff Walz for a number of years, and they tweak and change things game-to-game," Neighbors said. "We're going to have to work on concepts and be very good at what we do first and foremost. They pressure you [and] it's going to be physical, so I think we played two games that will have us ready for it.

"It's a really, really talented team that's got aspirations for not only getting to the tournament but going deep. I know they'll play incredibly hard."





Arkansas women vs. Mississippi State

WHEN 8 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 13-4, 1-1 SEC, Mississippi State 13-4, 0-2

SERIES Mississippi State leads 23-21

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSISSIPPI STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jerkaila Jordan, 5-9, Sr. 17.9 6.2

G Lauren Park-Lane, 5-3, Sr. 10.2 2.9

G Debreasha Powe, 6-1, So. 11.4 3.5

F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, Sr. 8.5 6.9

C Jessika Carter, 6-5, Sr. 13.9 9.5

COACH Sam Purcell (35-15 in second

season at Mississippi State and overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Sr. 10.8 4.4

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Jr. 12.9 4.2

G Carly Keats, 5-7, So. 5.5 1.1

G Saylor Poffenbarger, 6-2, So. 10.7 13.1

F Maryam Dauda, 6-4, So. 8.0 6.4

COACH Mike Neighbors (133-81 in seventh

season at Arkansas, 231-122 in 11th

season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Miss. State Arkansas

78.0 Points for 72.9

59.4 Points against 62.9

+10.6 Rebound margin -1.2

+2.0 Turnover margin +2.4

45.2 FG pct. 38.5

35.7 3-pt pct. 31.3

71.5 FT pct. 70.7

CHALK TALK Arkansas defeated Georgia 83-43 on Sunday in Fayetteville for its first SEC victory. … Mississippi State lost at No. 1 South Carolina 85-66 on Sunday. … The Bulldogs are 3-2 in road games this season. … Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott missed the Georgia game with a minor injury. She leads the SEC and is ninth in Division I with 22.2 points per game. … Arkansas sophomore Saylor Poffenbarger leads the SEC and is second in the nation with 13.1 rebounds per game.







