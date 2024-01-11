Bulldogs handle fifth-ranked Vols

STARKVILLE, Miss. --Tolu Smith scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 14.7 seconds remaining, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-72 win over No. 5 Tennessee.

The win marked Mississippi State's first win over a top-five team since defeating Oklahoma in December 2002. The Volunteers were the fourth top-five team to lose in a 24-hour period as No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas also were beaten.

Freshman Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1 SEC) with 25 points, hitting 5 of 10 three-pointers.

Dalton Knecht scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for Tennessee (11-4, 1-1). Zakai Zeigler added 26 points for the Volunteers.

The teams traded leads in the opening moments before Mississippi State took a 15-10 lead after a Smith three-point play. After Tennessee closed the gap to 16-14, Hubbard hit 3 three-pointers to spark a 17-4 run by the Bulldogs as the lead grew to 33-18. Mississippi State led 35-22 at halftime, which was Tennessee's lowest first-half scoring output of the season.

Mississippi State shot 50% in the first half while holding the Volunteers to 33% in the opening half. The Bulldogs were 4 of 9 from three-point range and Tennessee was just 2 of 13 beyond the arc in the first half. Tennessee also had 10 turnovers in the first half.

In other top 25 men's games Wednesday, Jaylin Seller scored 18 points, Darius Johnson added 17 and Central Florida (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) erased a 16-point deficit to beat No. 3 Kansas (13-2, 1-1) 65-60 at Orlando, Fla. UCF's victory came one night after No. 1 Purdue and second-ranked Houston each lost. ... Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 32 points to lead Virginia Tech (10-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 87-72 win over No. 21 Clemson (11-4, 1-3) at Blacksburg, Va. The Tigers have lost three in a row.

TOP 25 WOMEN

Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 3 Iowa (16-1, 5-0 Big Ten) made 15 three-pointers as it routed Purdue (9-6, 2-2) 96-71 at West Lafayette, Ind. ... Taiyanna Jackson had a career-high 27 points with 19 rebounds as Kansas (8-7, 1-3 Big 12) rolled to an 87-66 victory over No. 4 Baylor (14-1, 3-1) at Lawrence, Kan. ... Ayoka Lee scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and No. 12 Kansas State (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma (9-6, 3-1) 74-57 at Lawrence, Kan. ... Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn's season-high 20 steals and the No. 13 Huskies (13-3, 5-0 Big East) eased by Providence (8-9, 2-2) 85-41 at Hartford, Conn. ... Mackenzie Holmes had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 20 points and No. 14 Indiana (14-1, 5-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 75-67 victory over Penn State (10-5, 1-3) at Bloomington, Ind. ... Emma Ronsiek scored 25 points and No. 22 Creighton (12-3, 3-2 Big East) hit 12 three-pointers in an 89-53 win over Butler 8-7, 0-4) at Omaha, Neb.