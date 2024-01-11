Coach changes starters





University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman wanted more physicality against Georgia, so he re-inserted guard Davonte Davis and forward Makhi Mitchell into the starting lineup during the Razorbacks 76-66 loss Wednesday night.

Davis, the team's longest-standing veteran, and the 6-10, 240-pound Mitchell, had the most SEC experience on the Arkansas roster.

Musselman paired that duo with guards Keyon Menifield and Tramon Mark and forward Trevon Brazile.

Davis did not start the conference-opening loss to Auburn after reportedly being late to a team function. Davis made his 12th start of the year, Mark made his 11th and Menifield his third. Brazile has started all 15 games,

Mitchell was in the starting lineup for the fourth time this season largely to combat Georgia 7-footer Russel Tchewa, who had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 75-68 win at Missouri on Saturday.

"We've got to do a job. We've got to be physical," Musselman said on his pregame radio show. "We're going to ... add our most physical post defender, which is Makhi Mitchell, and hope that 'Khi can body him up.

"We've got to try to do a better job in the paint, both defensively and on the glass."

Jeremiah Davenport opened the second half in the starting lineup along with Davis, Mark, Brazile and Mitchell.

Rahim scheme

The Razorbacks put together a good defensive game plan on Georgia leading scorer Jabri Abdur-Rahim, the son of former NBA standout Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Arkansas held the 6-8 guard to 0-of-5 shooting, 0 of 3 from three-point range and no points in the first half.

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis and Abdur-Rahim got tangled up late in the first half and Davis was called for a foul.

Abdur-Rahim got his first points on a pair of free throws at the 12:07 mark of the second half. He broke an 0-for-7 shooting night with a long three-pointer at 4:39 that gave the Bulldogs a 65-59 lead.

Sluggish start

The Razorbacks did not score for the first 4:15 and did not try a two-point shot in that time frame as Georgia built a 6-0 lead.

Arkansas was 0 for 3 at that stage, with Keyon Menifield missing a three-point try and Trevon Brazile missing two behind the arc.

The first Razorback score came from reserve Jalen Graham on an inside bucket at the 16:09 mark.

3 quick ones

Tramon Mark, Makhi Mitchell and Trevon Brazile were all whistled for fouls in an eight-second span early in the second half on the same Georgia possession after the officials whistled just 14 first-half fouls -- 8 on the Bulldogs and 6 on the Razorbacks.

The foul was Mitchell's third, but Coach Eric Musselman left him in the game and he converted a three-point play a couple of minutes later.

A foul by Keyon Menifield at the 12:47 mark put Georgia in the bonus and a Khalif Battle foul on RJ Melendez at 8:46 put the Bulldogs in the double bonus.

Charity gripe

Arkansas forward Jalen Graham scored the team's first four points but it could have been several more as he missed both ends of a two-shot foul and whiffed on two opportunities to convert three-point plays, all in a span of 1:04 ending at the 15:05 mark.

The Razorbacks were 0 for 4 at the line for most of the first half before Graham went 1 of 2 at 3:12.

Later, Tramon Mark went 2 for 2 on a one-and-one opportunity to draw the Hogs within 32-22 at the 1:36 mark.

Arkansas was 3 of 8 (37.5%) from the line in the first half.

Mark hit 10 of 10 free throws as part of his 24 points, and the Hogs improved to 15 of 22 (68.2%).

Rebound jam

The Razorbacks had one of their first-half highlights thank to a play on the offensive boards.

Tramon Mark missed a jump shot but the Bulldogs did not block out 6-10 Trevon Brazile, who swooped in for a put-back dunk at the 4:23 mark to snap a 12-0 Georgia run. Brazile's first points of the night pulled Arkansas within 28-17.

Turnover tale

The Razorbacks struggled with turnovers and Georgia made them pay.

Arkansas had nine turnovers to Georgia's seven in the first half, and the Bulldogs turned that into a 14-5 advantage on points off turnovers.

Georgia finished with a 25-10 advantage on points off turnovers.

Block party

The Razorbacks had six blocked shots in the first half, only slightly below their season average of 6.4 per game.

Makhi Mitchell had three of the blocks, Tramon Mark added two and Jalen Graham had the other.

Mark added his third blocked shot in the second half.

Streaking UGA

Georgia won its 10th consecutive game to improve to 12-3 and also won its 10th consecutive home game dating back to last season.

The Bulldogs improved to 22-4 at home under second-year Coach Mike White.

Georgia improved to 17-26 against Arkansas in the series, which began when the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season.