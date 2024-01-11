Cold brings urgency, no ducks

As uncomfortable as it can be, hunting and fishing in the cold makes me happy.

Friday's duck hunt with Joe Volpe of Little Rock felt colder than it was. The humidity was high and a light east breeze chilled the air. I thought I was properly attired with multiple layers and a wader jacket, but I needed at least one more layer below the waist despite wearing knee-high Muck boots. I wore neoprene wading socks over regular socks thinking they would trap heat. I was mistaken. My feet got cold very fast. If your feet, hands or head are cold, everything is cold.

Snow was coming. There was a somber urgency in the air that grounded the few ducks in the area. I felt the urgency, too, as the air grew colder and heavier with moisture. I love days like this. They make me feel sharp, alert and edgy. They make me feel alive.

A portable frame blind covered in grass buffered us from the wind. For a reason that was never fully explained to me, Volpe also brought a discarded Christmas tree which he placed on its side next to his end of the blind. That entailed loading the tree into a side-by-side that was already slam full of duck hunting paraphernalia. That included a lot of decoys, marsh seats, shell bags, shotguns, thermoses and other assorted bits of gear.

Cooper, Volpe's yellow Labrador retriever, rode up front with us, of course. Cooper is everybody's buddy. He is 7 years old, but the only evidence of his age is a stiff gait that vanishes when he goes after a bird. A shotgun's report makes him young again.

"Don't get any older, Coop. Don't get any older," Volpe ordered.

Volpe's relationship with Cooper reminds me of another dog named Cooper that accompanied author Peter Jenkins on the first leg of his six-year walk from Alfred, N.Y., to Florence, Ore., from 1973-79. Cooper was the second most prominent character in Jenkins's first book, "A Walk Across America," just as Cooper Volpe is the second-most prominent character in Volpe's duck hunts. Shawn Tobin is usually the headliner, but he could not make Friday's trip. His explanation for his unremarkable absence, in typical Tobin fashion, would require most of this page.

Regrettably, my waders sprung some bad leaks on my last duck hunt. I got eight seasons out of them, so I can't complain, but I won't spend $400-$600 on waders with only three weeks left in the season. Here's something else: I'm not going to spend that much money on waders ever. I know everything got more expensive in eight years, but waders aren't worth that kind of money. The markup to manufacturing cost is insane. "Eat up" duck hunters will do that and brag about it. I won't.

Five minutes before shooting time, ducks did not land in the decoys. That's a bad sign. Ducks always land in the decoys five minutes before shooting time and then leave one minute before shooting time. About two dozen gadwalls and four mallards flew over high through the morning, but they wanted nothing to do with us.

As the morning aged, the sky to the west got darker and darker. Volpe showed me the weather map on his phone. A lot of precipitation was headed our way.

When it was obvious that ducks weren't going to show, we went on a snipe hunt -- a real, honest-to-goodness snipe hunt. Volpe took up snipe hunting this season to amuse himself on the many days when ducks were absent. He says snipe is delicious. I've never had snipe, but if it tastes like woodcock, it's better than delicious. I would not find out on this day.

We ended the hunt as snow flurries began flying. By the time Volpe trailered his side-by-side, flurries had become quarter size flakes. We passed a large pond and saw a fleet of ducks bobbing in the middle.

"They probably roosted there because I didn't see them fly in," Volpe said.

Later that day, Jess Essex of DeWitt texted me a photo of a Brewer's duck that his hunting buddy killed at Mill Bayou. A Brewer's duck is a gadwall/mallard hybrid. Essex said the only other one he'd seen is mounted on a wall.

"Think you could have taken a better picture of a once-in-a-lifetime duck?" I asked.

"Now, now, now," Essex retorted.

I'd say it was a cool day for all of us, in all definitions.