Cold front expected to bring single-digit wind chill, possible snow to Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

With storms expected to bring cold and some snow into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, several area school districts announced they were cancelling classes today.

The National Weather Service said a strong cold front would sweep into the region overnight, leading to dangerous wind chills in the single digits to near zero.

Additionally, the weather service predicted snowfall in the area early this morning, with accumulations generally near an inch or less across eastern Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

There is potential for heavier snow bands to develop during this period and some areas were expected to receive 1 to 2 inches, possibly affecting the commute this morning.

School districts canceling today's classes by 9 p.m. Thursday were Fayetteville, Rogers, Bentonville, Springdale, Siloam Springs, Gentry, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Pea Ridge and Huntsville. The Fort Smith School District planned a professional development day today, so students were expecting a four-day weekend already. Shiloh Christian School announced all classes today would be online with teachers communicating assignments by 9 a.m.

The weather service said another round of snow is expected Sunday and Monday as another, stronger cold front pushes through the region.

"Notable snow accumulations and considerable blowing and drifting snow" are possible, according to the service.

Keeping warm

Area agencies were busy Thursday setting up warming shelters to provide relief and safety from the cold.

Stephanie Chastain with the Northwest Arkansas Area Salvation Army Command said previously the group's shelters in Bentonville and Fayetteville open as warming centers when the temperature is below freezing.

The Bentonville shelter at 3305 S.W. I St. will be open as a cold weather shelter anytime the actual temperature is below 32 degrees.

The Fayetteville shelter, located at 219 W. 15th St., will be open after 6 p.m. as a cold weather shelter Monday through Friday and will be open anytime the weather is below 32 degrees on the weekends.

"Our cold weather shelters are a vital resource for those facing the bitter cold," Capt. Patrick Connelly said. "We are committed to ensuring that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay during the winter months."

The Salvation Army shelters will accept people until full. People can check the group's website for availability information.

Also in Fayetteville, 7 Hills day center at 1832 S. School Ave. is open weekdays offering food and other services.

According to a list sent out by the city of Fort Smith, there are three warming centers available in that city when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

The Salvation Army's Fort Smith shelter at 504 N. D St. is open today from 9 a.m. to noon.

Next Step Homeless Services at 123 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riverview Hope Campus at 301 S. E St. in Fort Smith is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with overnight emergency shelter available.

Additional warming shelters include:

Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. (479) 442-1827

New Beginnings, 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville

St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 764 W. North St. in Fayetteville. (479) 521-0961

Bentonville Emergency Shelter, 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville. (479) 271-9545

Anyone looking for shelter can call Arkansas 211 to find the nearest available location.

Pets and pipes

Area cities also offered tips to avoid frozen pipes and keep pets safe as the temperature drops.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, people should insulate all pipes located outside or in unheated areas of homes, cover foundation vents and remove garden hoses from outside faucets. If the temperature drops below freezing, people are advised to let water drip slowly from inside faucets and open cabinet doors underneath sinks to expose pipes to room temperature air.

"If you suspect your pipes are frozen, use a hair dryer or rags soaked in hot water to thaw lines," according to the release.

The release said people should shut off the water supply valve at the location of a burst water pipe if possible. If needed, the service valve to the home or business can also be shut off.

The city of Fort Smith also recommended setting thermostats to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the day and night, in a release sent out Thursday morning.

"In normal weather, bumping down your thermostat at night or when you're not at home can help save on heating costs, but in extreme cold, maintaining a steady temperature is key to keeping your pipes free of ice," the release said. If people are away from their home during cold weather, the city recommends setting thermostats to at least 55 degrees.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets indoors when temperatures are below freezing, according to a press release from Fayetteville Animal Services. The windier, wetter and darker it is, the more dangerous it is for pets.