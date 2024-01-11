COLUMNIST: Mission not exactly accomplished in Florida

The last two legislative sessions in Florida have been frenetic. If there was a cultural grievance Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed as he vied to become president, lawmakers were ready to cement it into law.

With the 2024 session starting Tuesday, it appears the pace in the Legislature has slowed down. Fewer bills have been filed and more than a dozen lawmakers and consultants told the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau they expect a less explosive session.

Republicans who control the House and Senate have lined up bills ranging from social media regulations for children to expanding the state's health-care workforce. But the governor has not pitched major priorities as he did in the past.

With three years left in his term, DeSantis is declaring victory--mission accomplished--a little too early.

"I can stand here and say I've delivered on 100 percent of what I promised I would do," DeSantis said at a campaign event in Iowa last month.

Sure, DeSantis delivered on banning abortions after six weeks, halting gender-affirming care for transgender teens, and stopping discussions about LGBTQ issues in classrooms--culture war victories that did little to change the daily lives of most people.

Indeed, DeSantis delivered on a lot of his promises, but book bans and meddling with what teachers can say in the classroom do not pay bills. Rather than courting Iowa voters, DeSantis should use the years he has left in the governor's mansion to tackle real crises.