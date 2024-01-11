Country over self

Recent letters to the editor tout the theory that the founding fathers instituted the Electoral College to modulate the voting influence of large population centers, allowing smaller states some influence in the presidential election.

This myth, though common, does not acknowledge the Constitutional Convention's intent.

In reality, the decision to establish electors in each state was a much-debated compromise. Some delegates had believed that Congress should choose the president, but this option was rejected as an invitation to shady deals and corruption. Others proposed a simple popular vote, but objectors questioned giving such responsibility to those distant from the seat of government, without access to authoritative information about the candidates' qualifications. How were they to determine which contender was preferable? The prospect of selection by an uninformed populace was untenable.

Alexander Hamilton described (Federalist Paper 68, 1788) the delegates' solution as opposed to "cabal, intrigue, and corruption." If "not perfect, it is at least excellent." Each state was to select qualified electors who "will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations."

The electors would meet, discuss presidential candidates, and submit names and numbers of votes. Votes from all of the states would be tallied, and the candidate with a majority of the votes would be appointed. If none received a majority, the House of Representatives would select from among the top five candidates. The number of each state's electors was equal to the number of its senators and representatives, a convenient and reasonable correlation. There was no stipulation regarding the selection of electors, no requirement for a popular vote for electors or president.

The purpose was to have informed and respected people select the president. Hamilton and his colleagues did not foresee a party system in which only two or three candidates would be in national contention or that a state might submit all of its electoral votes for a single candidate. Nor did they imagine a nation in which voters might choose to limit their information sources to those that simply corroborate rather than enlighten.

Were we to truly honor the founding fathers, we would follow the example of their behavior in that Constitutional Convention, valuing country more than self, listening to all sides of issues, engaging in open and respectful debate, being courteous to those with different opinions, and expecting to compromise with regularity. We might even acknowledge that political parties can be as disruptive as they are seductive, and honestly confer about matters rather than simply repeating partisan talking points.

If those talking points happen to include the Electoral College, we would do well to candidly discuss its contemporary impact while recognizing that it's not what it was originally meant to be.

Cliff Ganus lives in Searcy.