DeSantis, Haley go at it in Iowa





DES MOINES, Iowa -- In their most hostile encounter yet, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis attacked each other early and often in Wednesday's Republican primary debate rather than focus on Donald Trump, the absent front-runner, as both tried to demonstrate they were the strongest alternative to the former president.

DeSantis and Haley called each other liars and insulted each other's records and character in the opening minutes of the debate. They seemed to relish the chance to go head to head without their lower-polling rivals interrupting, as in past debates.

The two Republicans instead drilled into each other's policy ideas and directed viewers to dueling fact-checking websites their campaigns set up.

The one-on-one format displayed their sharp differences over issues ranging from foreign policy to abortion less than a week before the Republican primary process begins in Iowa. But it was unclear whether the debate could reshape a race that's been dominated by Trump, who had the stage to himself at a separate Fox News event in Des Moines where he was seldom challenged and teased the audience about whom he'd pick as his running mate.

Standing at lecterns an arm's length apart, DeSantis and Haley fired off detailed critiques and sarcastic quips from the beginning.

"You're so desperate. You're just so desperate," the former U.N. ambassador interrupted DeSantis at one point.

The Florida governor in turn said Haley's "got this problem with ballistic podiatry, shooting herself in the foot every other day."

In one of her most brutal critiques, Haley ridiculed DeSantis for the turmoil within his political operation, with several rounds of personnel changes and new strategies along with the millions spent on his behalf.

"Why should we think you can manage or do anything in this country?" Haley asked.

DeSantis accused Haley of being beholden to big donors and of flip-flopping on conservative issues.

"We don't need another mealy-mouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try to get your vote, then to get into office and to do her donors' bidding," DeSantis said of Haley.

One rare point of agreement was that Trump should have been onstage too.

When asked about Trump's comments in 2022 calling for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution over his claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Haley was blunter than DeSantis about critiquing the president she once worked for.

"That election, Trump lost it. Biden won the election," Haley said.

She also said the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters "was a terrible day and I think President Trump will have to answer for it."

DeSantis, who has been suggesting the party will need to nominate someone other than Trump because of his legal challenges, predicted that the former president would likely end up being convicted for the criminal charges he faces for his efforts to overturn the election.

"I don't think he gets through that," DeSantis said of one of Trump's trials. "So what are we going to do as Republicans?"

CHRISTIE OUT

Hours before Haley and DeSantis took the stage, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he was dropping out of the race, a curveball with major implications.

Christie, by far the most aggressive Trump critic running for the GOP nomination, had faced intense pressure to step aside so opponents of the former president could unify behind a single candidate and improve the odds of dethroning the frontrunner.

Addressing supporters at a New Hampshire town hall, Christie said he had come to the conclusion that he had no pathway to victory.

"Campaigns are run to win. That's why we do them," he said. "It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination.

"My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump," he added, casting his decision as part of his effort to prevent Trump's reelection.

"I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that's more important than my own personal ambition," he said.

Christie, along with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, did not qualify for Wednesday's debate after appearing in earlier events.

Trump said he's "not exactly worried" about Christie dropping out.

Christie did not immediately endorse any of rivals, whom he has criticized throughout the campaign for failing to directly target Trump for fear of alienating the front-runner's loyal supporters.

Underscoring his deep frustrations, he was overheard on a hot mic before the event began criticizing Haley.

"She's going to get smoked," he said in an audio broadcast on the campaign's livestream feed. "She's not up to this."

He was also overheard saying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had called him, petrified he was about to endorse Haley, but the audio was cut before he finished the thought.

Haley responded in a statement calling Christie "a friend for many years," and commending him "on a hard-fought campaign." DeSantis posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he agreed with Christie that Haley would "get smoked." Trump also said later that he agreed with Christie's comments on Haley.

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Steve Peoples, Michelle L. Price, Jonathan J. Cooper, Jill Colvin and Holly Ramer of The Associated Press.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, looks over towards Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Griff II, the official live mascot of Drake University, sits on the stage before the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking at the CNN Republican presidential debate with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, waving to members of the audience at the start of the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, appearing at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



The stage for the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



The CNN Republican presidential debate venue is shown to the media at Drake University, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to face off in the first one-on-one debate of the 2024 election cycle, while former President Donald Trump participates in a town hall at the same time. The Haley-DeSantis event will be CNN's first debate of the election season. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is seen leaving after her walk-through ahead of the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to face off in the first one-on-one debate of the 2024 election cycle, while former President Donald Trump participates in a town hall at the same time. The Haley-DeSantis event will be CNN's first debate of the election season. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)







Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (right) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shake hands at the start of the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP/Andrew Harnik)





