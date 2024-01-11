’Dogs drop Hogs, extend win streak

Georgia's men's basketball team stayed perfect at home Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs never trailed and beat the University of Arkansas 76-66 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., to improve to 10-0 at home.

Arkansas (9-6, 0-2) lost its first road game after opening SEC play with an 83-51 loss to No. 16 Auburn last Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0) extended their winning streak to 10 games, the longest in the SEC and the longest for Georgia since the 1946-47 season.

Senior guard Justin Hill scored 19 points off the bench to lead Georgia.

Bulldogs senior guard Noah Thomasson, a transfer from Niagara, added 15 points.

Georgia forward RJ Melendez scored 10 points and got some revenge against the Razorbacks.

Melendez transferred to Georgia from Illinois, where he played against Arkansas last season in the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks beat the Illini and Melendez 73-63 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Des Moines, Iowa.

Junior guard Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile senior forward had nine points and six rebounds. Senior forward Jalen Graham added nine points off the bench.

Georgia's winning streak matches the fourth-longest for the Bulldogs, who also won 10 in a row during the 1930-31 season.

Georgia's school record for consecutive victories is 16 from 1912-14.

The Razorbacks, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, pulled within 60-57 with 5:49 left on Jeremiah Davenport's jumper.

Khalif Battle missed three-pointer for Arkansas with 5:26 left that would have tied the game.

After Brazile missed the front end of a one-and-one, Georgia went ahead 62-57 on two free throws by Jalen Deloach.

Mark made two free throws with 5:02 left to make it 62-59.

The Bulldogs took a 65-59 lead on a three-pointer by Jabri Abdur-Rahim. It was Abdur-Rahim's first basket after he had been 0 of 7 from the field.

A layup by Georgia freshman guard Silas Demary made it 67-59.

Brazile's dunk and free throw pulled the Razorbacks within 67-62 with 2:52 left.

Melendez hit a layup with 2:14 left for a 69-62 Georgia lead.

Arkansas didn't pull closer than five points the rest of the game.

The Razorbacks scored the first five points of the second half on a jumper by Mark and a three-pointer by Brazile to close within 34-29 with 18:45 left.

Thomasson's jumper pushed Georgia's lead to 46-36.

Mark made two free throws with 8:39 left to pull the Razorbacks within 56-50.

Melendez hit two free throws with 24 seconds left in the first half to give Georgia a 34-34 halftime lead.

Arkansas had nine turnovers in the first half and shot 33.3% (10 of 30) from the field and was 3 of 8 on free throws, while Georgia shot 40.6% (13 of 32) and hit 4 of 13 three-pointers.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 6-0 as the Razorbacks missed their first five shots before Graham scored on a rebound with 15:46 left.

Hill's three-pointer gave Georgia a 14-6 lead.

Arkansas went on a 9-0 run, started by Battle's three-pointer and with Mark's dunk and jump shot, to pull within 16-15 with 9:25 left in the half.

Georgia responded by outscoring the Razorbacks 12-0 over a with a 9-0 run of its own and pushed its lead to outscoring the Razorbacks over a 4:07 span, capped by Hill's three-pointer, to push its lead to 28-15 with 4:57 left in the half.

Davenport's rebound basket after Keyon Menifield had a steal, but missed a driving attempt, cut Arkansas' deficit to 30-20.

Hill's jumper made 32-20.

Mark hit two free throws with 1:13 left before halftime to pull the Razorbacks within 32-24.

Georgia improved to 17-26 all-time against Arkansas, including 11-7 at home.

Arkansas will stay on the road and play at Florida on Saturday.

The Razorbacks flew to Gainesville, Fla., immediately after Wednesday night's game and will practice there before taking on the Gators.