Education chief lauds Dartmouth dialogue

HANOVER, N.H. -- President Joe Biden's education chief praised Dartmouth College's culture Wednesday for encouraging diverse perspectives and giving students a voice as a way to navigate difficult topics such as the the Israel-Hamas war.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona came to Dartmouth for a conversation billed as a chance to discuss with students the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses with students. But the small group, which included Muslim and Jewish students, rarely spoke about that and, instead, many highlighted examples of campus life where differences were mostly aired in a civil way without conflict.

"This is what we need to see across the country," Cardona told The Associated Press after the discussion.

"We heard from students there were disagreements in how things were rolled out. But it was done civilly," he continued. "To me, that just reinforces the fact that culture matters. Culture matters. Student voice matters and freedom of speech and safe campuses are not mutually exclusive."

Students talked about how the college's president Sian Leah Beilock sought out student voices upon her arrival. They also talked about how the college's small size often means students know one another. They also said it helped that there were platforms like the classroom and panel discussions where disagreements can happen without turning violent.

Yasmine Abouali, a Palestinian-Tunisian student, praised Dartmouth's close-knit student body but she also challenged the administration to do better. As the only student who brought up antisemitism and Islamophobia, she said more should be done to ensure Palestinian voices are represented on panels. She also criticized the college for arresting two students in October at a campus protest and suggesting it was done over threats of violence -- which she said were baseless.

"Statements like these especially coming from the president of the college is really harmful and would only add to any fire of possible Islamophobia and antisemitism," she said. "There was no threat [of] violence. It was just students camping out."

Beilock, who Cardona said had agreed afterward to meet Abouali for coffee, responded that "it's OK for us not to agree on everything and for us to take actions that we feel are really important to keep our campus safe."

"I'm proud you're able to speak your mind and this is part of how we move forward together," she said. "My goal as an administrator is to keep our campus safe and make sure that rules and procedures are followed."

Fallout from the Israel-Hamas war has roiled campuses across the U.S. and reignited a debate over free speech. College leaders have struggled to define the line where political speech crosses into harassment and discrimination, with Jewish and Arab students raising concerns that their schools are doing too little to protect them.

The issue took center stage in December when the presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and MIT testified at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism. Asked by Republican lawmakers whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate campus policies, the presidents offered lawyerly answers and declined to say unequivocally that it was prohibited speech.

Their answers prompted weeks of backlash from donors and alumni, ultimately leading to the resignation of Liz Magill at Penn and Claudine Gay at Harvard.

The Education Department has repeatedly warned colleges that they are required to fight antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses or risk losing federal money. The agency has opened over 40 investigations at colleges and universities, Cardona said, in response to complaints of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, including at Harvard, Stanford and MIT.

"No student should feel unsafe on campus," Cardona said. "The Office for Civil Rights takes these cases very seriously. They investigate harassment, or violations for antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiment. We take that role very seriously. If any student on campus feels that any protest or messaging makes them feel unsafe, we ask for an investigation."

