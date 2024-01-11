Floods, wind hammer Northeast





CONCORD, N.H. -- Drenching rains, flooding and fierce winds stranded vehicles, shuttered schools and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in the Northeast, the swan song of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the United States. Forecasters warned Wednesday that more misery was not far behind.

The storm hit the Northeast on Tuesday night and moved out Wednesday after toppling trees, downing power lines, and forcing water rescues on flooded or washed-out roads.

Wind gusts reached as high as 95 mph in Maine, and blustery weather continued Wednesday. Philadelphia, which sits on the Delaware River upstream from the Atlantic Ocean, experienced its highest storm surge on record.

Another storm could bring heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast from Friday night into Saturday, forecasters said.

The region's woes followed a day of tornadoes and deadly accidents in the South and blizzards in the Midwest and Northwest. In some parts of the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, more than 2 feet of snow fell. Bone-chilling cold promised to follow in some areas as a new storm rolled in.

POWER KNOCKED OUT

Hundreds of thousands of customers lost power at some point as storms swept the country. At least 250,000 customers remained without power Wednesday afternoon on both coasts and in parts of the Midwest, with New York and Pennsylvania leading the count, according to PowerOutage.us.

Nearly 700 flights were canceled across the country Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com.

A couple of Pennsylvania communities got more than 4 inches of rain, and others came close. Emergency responders rescued some drivers as low-lying roads flooded.

The storm surge at Philadelphia was the highest in records dating to 1900, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections. The storm flooded roads, uprooted trees and cut power.

The previous high surge came during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Winds gusted to 95 mph at Maine's Isle au Haut, an island in Penobscot Bay, said Jon Palmer, of the National Weather Service.

Winds pushed a parked but empty Southwest Airlines plane into a jet bridge early Wednesday at Portland International Jetport, Maine's largest airport, officials said. No one was hurt, but a wing was damaged and a new aircraft was sent to operate the flight.

Storms in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains had already dumped 29 inches at Stevens Pass in Washington and 30 inches outside Santa Fe, N.M., according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities issued warnings for very dangerous avalanche conditions in mountainous areas of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Washington and Oregon. Backcountry travelers were advised to stay away from steep slopes.

Slushy highways led to fatal collisions in Wisconsin and another in Michigan.

The storm, which began Monday, buried cities across the Midwest, stranding people on highways. Some areas saw up to a foot of snow on Monday, including Kansas, eastern Nebraska and South Dakota, western Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota.

Information for this article was contributed by Patrick Whittle, David Sharp, Michael Rubinkam, Jeff McMillan, Sarah Brumfield, Matthew Brown and Dave Collins of The Associated Press.

Schuylkill River floods onto Kelly Drive at Midvale in East Falls section of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.



A man moves timbers off a flooded road at Chandlers Wharf, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine.



Residents watch floodwaters on the street leading to Chandlers Wharf, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine.



A car sits in a flooded parking lot at Widgery Wharf, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Portland, Maine.



Mark Massey, second from left, and Keith Santor, second from right, are rescued Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, by the Yantic Fire Department during flooding in Norwich, Conn.



The floodwaters of the Schuylkill River exceeds it banks onto Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.



A rainbow appears in the sky over Concord, N.H. early Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.



A traffic cone is placed on top of a stranded vehicle that was checked for passengers early Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 Lower Macungie Fire Department in Lower Macungie, Twp., Pa.



The remnants of East Beach Road are damaged after heavy overnight winds and surf battered the coastline, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Westport, Mass.







