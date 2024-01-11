Frankie Elliott retires as chief of Avoca Fire Department

AVOCA -- Frankie Elliott has hung up his gear after 36 years in the fire service.

Elliott retired recently after being Avoca fire chief since 2002. He was a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Rogers Fire Department for 26 years, but retired from that position three years ago.

Elliott, a 1984 graduate of Rogers High School, became a firefighter in 1988 as a volunteer. He also worked at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Fire Department.

Avoca has seen change and growth over the years, and the department has worked hard to keep up, he said.

"You see a lot of stuff where you can really make a difference in somebody's outcome," Elliott said.

Elliott now works as a civilian employee with the city of Rogers as a commercial building inspector.