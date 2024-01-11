Get to know: Arkansas kicker signee Matthew Shipley

Arkansas kicker Matthew Shipley, who committed to the Hogs after transferring from Hawaii, is expected to arrive on campus on Saturday.

Shipley, 6-1, 190 pounds, made 14 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards as a senior this season. He was 30 of 31 on extra point attempts.

He punted 60 times for a 39.5-yard average and had 10 punts of 50 yards or more.

He is expected to be the replacement of Cam Little, who has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Shipley also considered Oklahoma and Penn State before choosing Arkansas. A Liberty Hill, Texas, native, Shipley appeared in all 13 games as the starting kicker and punter for the Rainbow Warriors as a junior.

He made 16 of 20 field goal attempts and was 10 of 10 inside 30 yards. Shipley had a long of 49 yards and made four 40-plus yard kicks.

Shipley made 56 of 73 field goal attempts in four seasons for Hawaii. Shipley was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation’s best placekicker as a sophomore and senior.

On3.com rates him the No. 5 kicker in the NCAA transfer portal.

His brother Mason Shipley of Texas State was also semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award this season.

Nickname: Ship

Favorite thing about kicking: Watching the ball go through the uprights

Coach Scott Fountain is: The best special teams coordinator in the country

Football has taught me: Discipline

Playlist before a game: Worship music

My favorite TV show: Suits

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A new car for my mom

My favorite influencer is: Steve Weatherford

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: Future, to see all the changes in the world

Two things that really irritate me: bad drivers and people that think water isn’t wet

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Jesus

My hidden talent is: I'm a professional water bottle flipper

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick Fil a because the food comes out fast

I will never ever eat: Octopus

My favorite food buffet is: Jasons Deli

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Blake Lively

What sport is the most to boring watch: baseball

Nothing makes me laugh more than: my brothers

I miss my: family

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Italy

I’m terrified of: spiders

Love or hate horror movies and why: Hate them, can’t sleep after watching them

Do you think aliens exist: no

Best advice I’ve received: don’t do anything extraordinary do the ordinary things extraordinarily well

Role model and why: my twin brother because he went 15/15 on FGs this year

People would be surprised that I: am born on the same day as my twin and my older brother, January 1st