Golf glance

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Sony Open

SITE Honolulu

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Waialae Country Club (Par 70, 7,044 yards)

PURSE $8.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.494 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Si Woo Kim

ARKANSAN ENTERED Nico Echavarria

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-9:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 5-7 p.m.; NBC, Sunday 3-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Dubai Invitational

SITE Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Dubai Creek Resort (Par 71, 7,059 yards)

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $416,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1:30-6:30 a.m., Saturday 2-6:30 a.m., Sunday 1:30-6:30 a.m.