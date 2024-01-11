Harbaugh collects bonuses after title

It remains to be seen what Jim Harbaugh's next contract at Michigan looks like -- that's if there is a next contract at Michigan, of course.

But this is known: Harbaugh's net worth grew significantly Monday night, following the Wolverines' 34-13 victory over Washington in the national championship game in Houston.

The national championship, Michigan's first since 1997, earned Harbaugh a $1 million bonus, on top of the $2 million in bonuses he already had secured this season -- $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East, $1 million for winning the Big Ten Championship Game, and $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff.

With the bonuses, Harbaugh's pay for the 2023 season is more than $11 million, including a base salary of more than $7 million, plus another $1 million toward a retirement account.

Michigan officials have confirmed that Harbaugh will receive all the bonuses in his contract, even though he missed half of the regular-season games because of suspensions -- the first three games of the season were school-imposed amid an NCAA investigation into a recruiting violation during a covid-19 recruiting dead period, and the last three games were handed down by the Big Ten for the alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as acting head coach for four of the games, including the last three, among them wins over Penn State and Ohio State. Michigan officials have said he is in line for a substantial bonus for stepping in for Harbaugh, though the exact financial details haven't been made public.

Harbaugh, 60, just concluded his ninth season as head coach at Michigan, and guided the Wolverines to a 15-0 season, the first in program history.

Harbaugh has three years left on his contract, which runs through the end of the 2026 season, though Harbaugh and Michigan have been open about being deep into extension discussions. Michigan reportedly has made an offer that could boost Harbaugh's base pay past $10 million per year, though the coach hasn't signed it, amid more speculation that he still longs for a return to the NFL.

Harbaugh has been coy about his future at Michigan when asked by reporters this week, saying Monday night that he wants to enjoy the current moment before finalizing his plans for 2024 and beyond.

Both Athletic Director Warde Manuel and university president Santa Ono expressed their support for Harbaugh during NCAA and Big Ten investigations this season, and both told The Detroit News before Monday's game that they want him back.

"Jim knows how I feel about him. Jim knows I want him to be here as our coach, and he knows I love him," Manuel said. "From there, we'll work through everything else."

"It would be sad for us because of what he means to Michigan," Manuel said when asked about Harbaugh possibly leaving for the NFL. "If that's his choice, I'm going to be happy, and I'm going to support Jim for the rest of his life."

Already in the past two days, there have been news reports about NFL teams' interest in Harbaugh, who coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons before taking the Michigan job. He led the 49ers to three NFC championship games and one Super Bowl, where he famously lost to brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), John Harbaugh (Ravens) and father Jack Harbaugh (Western Kentucky) now all have won national championships as head coaches. Jim Harbaugh became the fifth FBS head coach since 1960 to win a national championship as a head coach at his alma mater, joining Kirby Smart (Georgia), Phillip Fulmer (Tennessee), Steve Spurrier (Florida) and Bear Bryant (Alabama).

Harbaugh's $3 million in bonus money was the most earned in 2023 by a college football coach. Second was Washington's Kalen DeBoer, who earned $1.075 million, with nearly half that for making it to the national championship game.

According to USA Today, Louisville's Jeff Brohm was third at $800,000, and Mississippi's Lane Kiffin was fourth at $650,000 among coaches at public universities. Contracts at private universities aren't required to be released.