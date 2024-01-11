Tiequan Ward, a 38-year-old Rikers Island detainee, tried to escape by jumping into the driver seat of a Correction Department bus -- which he put into reverse, smashing several cars outside Brooklyn Supreme Court, New York authorities said.

Wenheng Zhao, a U.S. Navy sailor from Monterey Park, Calif., was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and fined $5,500 for collecting nearly $15,000 in bribes in 14 different payments from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for information involving Navy operations.

Ram Bamjan, a Nepalese spiritual leader known as "Buddha Boy," was arrested at his house in a suburb of Kathmandu on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his followers from his camps, police said.

Chu Kai-pong, 26, was sentenced to three months in a Hong Kong prison on sedition charges for wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" -- a battle cry of 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Lee Jae-myung, 59, South Korean opposition leader, was released from Seoul National University Hospital after eight days of treatment, including surgery, after he was stabbed in the neck by a 67-year-old man in Busan.

Jose Trujillo, 22, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy, election interference, illegal use of a firearm and fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election, according to federal court filings.

Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Ill., was sentenced to 4½ years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood that killed a retired police officer in January 2022.

William Giordani, 55, of Nashua, N.H., accused of participating in a plot in which a caller issued bomb threats to Harvard University and demanded a large amount of Bitcoin, faces up to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to knowing about a felony and not reporting it, according to his lawyer.

Steve Porter, CEO of Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Georgia, noted in a news release that a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery accreditation is "a testament to the consistently outstanding work of our surgeons."